80 Billion in the year 2019 with Asia Pacific leading the regional market share. Market developments in North America and the Asian countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea expected to facilitate growth of the hydrogen market in the next 10-years.



The Hydrogen market is expected to grow on the back of the aggressive strategy employed by international community to tackle climate change on the backdrop of Paris Climate Conference of 2015 and growing level of toxic element in the air. Technology advancement in production and distribution of Hydrogen will leave a positive impact on the demand of hydrogen.



Under the segments, Production Type, Natural Gas is witnessing rising demand as cost of producing the hydrogen using natural gas act as a feedstock is very low, nearly 60% of hydrogen is produced from natural gas using Steam methane reforming process(SMR). Both Coal and Natural gas are prominent source of energy for hydrogen production and there are significant amount of carbon dioxide in the environment, thus production of hydrogen gas is also responsible for green house gas emission.



Refineries have emerged as the most significant end-user of hydrogen gas as hydrogen is used as a feedstock that transforms fuel into a number of value added products. Also, the demand of hydrogen for deduplication of petroleum product will witness rapid growth with strict laws by government to reduce the quantity of sulphur from petroleum product.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Hydrogen Market By Value.

• The report analyses Hydrogen Market By Production Type (Natural Gas, Coals, Others)

• The report analyses Hydrogen MarketBy Distribution Type (Merchant Supply, On site Production, Others)

• The report assesses the Hydrogen Market By End User (Refining, Methanol, Ammonia, DRI, Others).

• The Global Hydrogen Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada Germany, France, Netherland, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, South Korea)

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Key Development and companies presence in Hydrogen with features of their products. Market share of leading Hydrogen manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, Key Developments and Hydrogenin sports. The companies analysed in the report include Total, BP Plc. , Linde Plc, Hydrogenics, Vopak Air Liqude, Air Products , Snam, Caloric, Royal Dutch Shell.

• The report presents the analysis of Hydrogen Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Hydrogen Production Companies

• Automobile Industry

• Energy Sector

• Oil and Gas Industry

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

