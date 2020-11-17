Arlington, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institutes for Research (AIR), one of the world’s leading behavioral research organizations, has acquired Kimetrica LLC, an international consulting firm that provides research and evaluation, surveys, information management, and modeling and simulation expertise to clients around the globe.

AIR, a not-for-profit founded in 1946, works with government agencies, philanthropies and other organizations to conduct research and evaluation and provide technical assistance in the areas of education, health and workforce development, in the U.S. and abroad. While AIR has a strong presence in the international sector, Kimetrica conducts work in areas where AIR is seeking to grow, including nutrition, health, food security, and famine early warning systems. Kimetrica, founded in 2006, also has expertise in leveraging the latest technology to address the needs of their clients, including software development, data science and analytics, and machine learning.

“Kimetrica is conducting important, innovative work to address some of the most complex challenges facing the world today and AIR is excited to have them as a part of our team,” said David Myers, AIR’s President and CEO. “This acquisition will allow us to better provide a full range of services to international clients—from identifying and quantifying problems through rigorous research and evaluation, to working with governments and other organizations to develop, implement and test solutions that address those challenges and create a better, more equitable world.”

Kimetrica, with 70 employees, has performed work in more than 50 countries. Some of their largest clients include the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), UNICEF, the World Bank, the United Nations, and others. Kimetrica has headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado, and offices in Washington, D.C.; Nairobi, Kenya; and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This transaction allows Kimetrica to join a company with a similar mission-focus and shared values that can amplify the awareness and impact of the company’s work and technology solutions.

Kimetrica CEO Ben Watkins said that “From day one, AIR seemed like the best possible partner. Our visions and ethos are totally aligned. By partnering with a larger organization, we can reach a wider audience and have the opportunity to apply our technologies to new and exciting situations.”

AIR’s current international development work covers a broad range of topics, including education systems and programs; international assessments and surveys; agriculture; social protection; water and sanitation; women’s groups; and the health and well-being of refugee and migrant populations. Clients of AIR’s international practice include UNICEF, USAID, the Millennium Challenge Corporation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and others.

AIR recently acquired IMPAQ, LLC, which also conducts international research and technical assistance, across several areas, including agriculture, education and training, labor and more.

“With Kimetrica and IMPAQ as a part of AIR, we are well positioned to provide a full range of monitoring, research, evaluation, and technical assistance services to help reduce inequality globally,” said AIR Vice President David Seidenfeld, who leads AIR’s International Development Division.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

About Kimetrica

Kimetrica provides research, evaluation, survey, information management, and modeling and simulation services for evidence-based decision-making and learning. Kimetrica works with governments and non-profit organizations to increase the impact and efficiency of their social investments, enhance accountability, manage critical risks, and build donor or taxpayer confidence. Kimetrica has successfully managed IDIQ mechanisms and more than 100 analytical and support activities, primarily in East Africa, but also around the world. For more information, visit www.kimetrica.com.

