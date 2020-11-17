NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Brain Scientific Inc . (OTCQB: BRSF), a neurology-focused medical device and software company, has entered into an agreement with Europe’s leading certification and compliance company AFINA s.r.o. The agreement specifies that AFINA will act as an authorized representative for Brain Scientific in the European Union and assist with registering Brain Scientific’s advanced EEG solutions in 32 countries in the European market.



The next generation NeuroCap by Brain Scientific is a hospital-grade disposable EEG headset featuring 22 electrodes and 19 active EEG channels. The pre-gelled disposable cap removes the time-consuming task of placing electrodes and measuring the patient's head, which gives both neurological technicians and clinical staffers the ability to provide immediate care. The NeuroCap works alongside Brain Scientific’s NeuroEEG™, an amplifier device to initiate the EEG studies in less than five minutes.

“We believe our next generation rapid EEG product will be an invaluable solution for hospitals and medical centers across the EU,” said Boris Goldstein, Chairman of the Board at Brain Scientific , Inc. “We are delighted to move towards the ultimate goal of distributing our NeuroCap in Europe.”

In the EU, neurological disorders are ranked third after cardiovascular diseases and cancers, representing 13.3% of total cases and 19.5% of total deaths. Stroke, dementias and headache are the three most common causes of DALYs - the Disability Adjusted Life Years in the EU, as measured by the World Health Organization.

Recent data suggests that about 165 million people in Europe live with a brain disorder, and one in three people will suffer from some type of neurological or psychiatric disorder during their life. Other statistics show that the members of the European Union have invested a large portion of 800 billion euros spent on health in diagnostics and treatment of these disorders.

Brain Scientific’s disposable EEG devices are designed to address the growing need for neurological services globally. By introducing transformative brain diagnostic solutions that apply cutting edge technologies and establishing a new innovative norm for clinicians, Brain Scientific expects its products to provide a seamless testing process for neurology patients at the exact point-of-care.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific is a commercial-stage healthcare company with two FDA-cleared products, providing next-gen solutions to the neurology market. The Company’s smart diagnostic devices and sensors simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs, allowing clinicians to make rapid decisions remotely and bridge the widening gap in access to neurological care. To learn more about our corporate strategy, devices or for investor relations please visit: www.brainscientific.com or email us at info@memorymd.com.

