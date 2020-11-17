The Powerful RangePro Cell Booster works with all North American carriers and comes with an industry-best 3-year warranty

Burlington, Iowa, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winegard, the company dedicated to bringing the greatest range of connectivity solutions to the world, announces today it has teamed up with leading cellular amplification manufacturer SureCall to release the powerful RangePro Cell Booster.

Building a holistic ecosystem for RVs

“The RangePro fills an important niche in Winegard’s growing RV connectivity ecosystem,” says Winegard President Grant Whipple. “It’s specifically designed to enhance voice, text, and 4G LTE data signals in weak service areas.

“We’re very excited to bring the RangePro to market in partnership with SureCall. This is a product that was previously unavailable to most RVers. Now they won’t have to worry about dropped or missed calls as they enjoy their travels.”

Reliable calls and texting

“I believe customers are going to love what the powerful RangePro can do for them,” says SureCall CEO Hongtao Zhan. “Our driving mission is to improve cellular connections for everyone, everywhere. When Winegard approached us to work on this project, we saw it as a unique opportunity to bring reliable cellular internet, calls, and texting to RV users. I couldn’t be happier with how the RangePro system has turned out.”

The RangePro Cell Booster starts at $499.00.

Features:

Highest gain allowable on 3G & 4G LTE bands across all North American carriers

Versatile and durable external mounting system designed to work with all RVs

Industry-best 3-year warranty and lifetime tech support based in the USA

Learn more about the RangePro here. Available now for DIY or dealer installation.

RangePro is manufactured by SureCall in partnership with Pace International of Rochester, Minnesota.

About Winegard Company

Built on more than 60 years of heritage in Burlington, Iowa, Winegard Company is a trusted partner for delivering high-performance connectivity solutions. This includes WiFi, 4G LTE, 5G, satellite, IoT, broadband, video, and over-the-air technology for residential, commercial, and mobile.

About SureCall

Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has become a leader for cell phone signal boosters. SureCall combines its patented engineering, top-quality materials, and comprehensive lifetime support to provide cell-service solutions to mobile device users in their homes, offices, and vehicles.

About Pace International

Pace International is an industry-leading distributor of telecommunications products. Founded in 1972, Pace is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

