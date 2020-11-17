New York, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aliphatic Amines Market – Analysis By Industry, By End-Use, By Region, By Country : Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982318/?utm_source=GNW

Aliphatic amines are organic compounds that contain nitrogen atom with a lone pair of electrons. Amine in which there is no aromatic ring directly attached to the nitrogen atom is known as aliphatic amine. Growth in end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, paint and coatings, personal care and home care is driving the demand for aliphatic amines over the past few years and this trend is expected to continue over the forthcoming years.



Among the Industry segment in the Aliphatic Amines market (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Others), Pharmaceuticals segment leads the market. The aliphatic amines market is growing in the pharmaceutical industry, due to increasing awareness regarding health issues, increasing pervasiveness of medical ailments including diabetes and gastrointestinal issues and in anti-diabetic drug manufacturing as it helps in regulating insulin levels.



Based on End-Use (Solvents, Pesticides, Feed Additives, Rubber, Water Treatment, Surfactants, Others), Solvents gain considerable share and dominates the global aliphatic amines market due to the usage of aliphatic amines as solvents in a large number of personal care products. Aliphatic Amines are majorly employed in the formulation of paints and coatings in the form of solvents. The demand for paints and coatings is increasing in the current scenario, owing to the growth in the industries like automotive, machinery, and construction.



The Asia Pacific Region dominates the Aliphatic Amines market, holds the highest market share and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Factors such as growing population and rapid urbanization, growing demand from agricultural sector, and rapidly growing end-user industries such as manufacturing, energy, construction, FMCG and agricultural in China, Japan, India, and South Korea drives the market growth in the region.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Aliphatic Amines market by Value (USD Million) and by volume (Thousand Tones).

• The report analyses the Aliphatic Amines market by Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Others).

• The report assesses the Aliphatic Amines market by End-Use (Solvents, Pesticides, Feed Additives, Rubber, Water Treatment, Surfactants, Others).

• The Global Aliphatic Amines Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and by Country (USA, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, industry and end-use. Also, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, recent industry developments and mergers & acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include BASF, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, AkzoNobel, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited, Dow, Arkema, Clariant AG, Solvay and Evonik.

• The report presents the analysis of Aliphatic Amines market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

• Aliphatic Amine Suppliers and Manufacturers

• Chemical Companies

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

