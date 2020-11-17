New York, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed Cloud Services Market – Analysis By Delivery Model, Deployment Type, End User, By Region, By Country : Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982322/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, growing need to reduce operational costs, growing demand for scalability and reliability and the requirement of the clients in strategically managing their investment in digital transformation will drive the Managed Cloud Services market value in the near future.



Among the Delivery Model in the Managed Cloud Services market (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, Others), IaaS has gained huge popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The importance of IaaS Delivery Model for SMEs will drive the market.



Among the Deployment Type in the Managed Cloud Services market (Private, Public, Hybrid and community), Hybrid cloud service is very popular and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The importance of Hybrid cloud service because of its reliability as both public and private cloud will drive the market.



Among the End User of the Managed Cloud Services market (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Large Enterprise is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. Large Enterprises are one of the largest customers of cloud managed services and demand of more secured cloud services across globe which will keep increasing in future.



The American market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The rising spending in R&D and technological innovations in cloud managed services are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Managed Cloud Services market by Value.

• The report analyses the Managed Cloud Services Market by Delivery Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, Others).

• The report analyses the Managed Cloud Services Market by Deployment Type (Private, Public, Hybrid, Community).

• The report analyses the Managed Cloud Services Market by End User (Large Enterprises, SMEs).

• The Global Managed Cloud Services Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Delivery Model, by Deployment Type and by End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Accenture, IBM, NTT data, Rackspace Technology, Cisco System, DXC Technology, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Salesforce and Fujitsu.

• The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Managed Cloud Services market.

• The report presents the analysis of Managed Cloud Services market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



