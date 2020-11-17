FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, has announced a commercial agreement with Experian Health, a leading provider of revenue cycle management products that include patient engagement, patient access and patient collections. The agreement enables Conduent’s digital IntelliHealth™ platform to connect with Experian’s consumer data and electronic income verification tool to speed prescription drug assistance approvals and shorten prescription fulfillment and time to therapy.



The collaboration is expected to streamline access to free prescription drug assistance benefiting up to 28 million Americans with no or limited healthcare coverage, and more than 12.6 million Americans reported to be jobless by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Healthcare Patient Benefits

Every year over $13 billion worth of prescription medicines are provided at no cost to people who can't afford their medications. To qualify for free prescription drugs, PAP applicants must demonstrate financial need by submitting evidence of family income, family size, and if applicable, their healthcare financial burden. Now patients have a quick and easy paperless proof of income option that eliminates the need for W-2 or tax return submission. Experian’s Patient Financial Clearance leverages credit bureau-exclusive predictors and verified income data to deliver real-time income estimation of all household income.

“Combining Conduent’s patient access technology with Experian’s data now provides a complete financial picture that can validate patient demographics in seconds and greatly improves delivery of patient assistance program services during a time of high need,” said Anthony Bianchini, General Manager Conduent Pharma Life Sciences. “The addition of Experian’s financial data tool aligns seamlessly with our continuing commitment to making healthcare more accessible, affordable, and effective for all.”

“Experian has a 40-year history of using data for good and our work with Conduent furthers that mission,” said Matt McGrath, Vice President of Pharmacy Strategy at Experian Health. “Our solution eliminates requiring a patient to locate and provide financial records, allowing the focus to be on recovery instead of worrying about how to obtain the right treatment.”



For the past 30 years, Conduent has helped the nation’s leading pharmaceutical companies deliver patient assistance programs that help countless patients get access to the medications they need, while reducing physician administrative burdens. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com/healthcare-solutions/.

About Conduent



Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefit recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients, including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

About Experian Health



At Experian Health, we serve more than 60 percent of U.S. hospitals and more than 7,700 medical practices, labs, pharmacies and other risk-bearing entities with data-driven platforms and insights that empower our clients to make smarter business decisions, deliver a better bottom line and establish strong patient relationships. We are part of Experian, the world’s leading global information services company, providing us access to deep data and analytics capabilities that complement the strong healthcare heritage rooted in our legacy companies. Our industry-leading solutions span revenue cycle management, identity management, patient engagement, and care management. Experian’s strength comes from more than 17,800 people operating across 45 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, world class talent and innovations that help our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

For more information about Experian Health, visit http://www.experianhealth.com.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Wadsworth, Conduent, +1-678-488-2806, jennifer.wadsworth@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com

Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.