Masterbatch or MB is an additive for plastics that is majorly used to color plastic (color masterbatch) or confer beneficial physical properties to plastic (additive masterbatch). Growth in masterbatch market is directly associated to the amount of polymer consumption in a region. Increasing production of plastic products and components, steady economic growth, innovation in packaging products, rapid industrialization and continuous penetration of masterbatch through different types of coloring methods are the key drivers in the masterbatch market.



Among the Product segment in the Masterbatch market (White, Black, Color and Additive), White masterbatch segment leads the market. White masterbatch demand is growing due to their ability to provide opacity as well as base color to plastics used extensively in milk pouches, milk bottles, plastic bags, food material packaging and pharmaceutical packaging. Growing demand from films, wires, and cables, along with healthy growth of the packaging industry drives growth of white masterbatch segment.



Based on End-User (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Durable Goods, Others), Packaging segment gains a considerable share. The growing focus over gaining consumer attention to increase sale is an emerging trend in the global packaging market, which is likely to boost demand for the masterbatch in coming years.



Based on Polymer (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Others), Polyethylene segment gains considerable share. Rise in the popularity of different variants of polyethylene including high density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, and linear polyethylene, has accounted for increase in the adoption of polyethylene as a carrier polymer in various end-user industry segments. Polyethylene products allows different shades formation during packaging that leads to easy product differentiation, thus driving growth the color masterbatch market segment over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific Region dominates the Masterbatch market. In Asia Pacific, growth in the market is driven by increasing demand from various end user segments, such as packaging, automotive, consumer appliances, electronics, etc. With a growing number of plastic processing units in Asia-Pacific region, especially in China and India, the demand for masterbatches has been increasing at a robust pace, and the same trend is anticipated to continue over the next five years as well.



