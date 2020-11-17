Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spent Fuel And Nuclear Waste Management Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for the global spent fuel and nuclear waste management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025, owing to the increasing demand for nuclear energy.
The nuclear power plant has the ability to generate electricity with lower carbon emissions, as compared to that of fossil fuels. Although the amount of waste generated by nuclear power is very small relative to other thermal electricity generation technologies, proper and safe management of nuclear waste is of utmost importance for the nuclear power plant operators.
Further, the global spent fuel and nuclear waste management market demand is increasing primarily due to the uptake in the nuclear power plant decommissioning projects from 2020. However, the high initial cost and has a high payback period is likely to hinder the global spent fuel and nuclear waste management market during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
Key Market Trends
Nuclear Power Reactor to Drive the Market
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The spent fuel and nuclear waste management market is moderately fragmented due to few companies operating in the industry because of the complex technology. The key players in this market include Fluor Corporation, Bechtel Group Inc., Chase Environmental Group, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Magnox Technologies Pvt Ltd, and others.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast, in USD billion,until 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Low-level Waste
5.1.2 Intermediate-level Waste
5.1.3 High-level Waste
5.2 Source
5.2.1 Nuclear Power Reactors
5.2.2 Nuclear Fuel Cycle Facilities
5.2.3 Radioactive Mining, Milling, and Extracting Activities
5.2.4 Research, Medical, and Industrial Source
5.2.5 Military and Defense Programs
5.2.6 Other Sources
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Fluor Corporation
6.3.2 Westinghouse Electric Company LLC (Toshiba)
6.3.3 Bechtel Group Inc.
6.3.4 Chase Environmental Group
6.3.5 Perma-Fix Environmental Services
6.3.6 Magnox Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
6.3.7 Veolia Environment SA
6.3.8 Studsvik AB
6.3.9 Enercon Services Inc.
6.3.10 EnergySolutions
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrdkyu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: