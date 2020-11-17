New York, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microcontroller Market : Analysis By Product Type, Application, By Region, By Country : Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982324/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, the increasing penetration of electronics in automotive industry and the budding automation in manufacturing industries will further propel the market in the coming years.



Factors such as higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and others in APAC region will significantly drive microcontroller market growth in subsequent years.



Furthermore, over the last 10-years, Microchip Technology, one of the leading Microcontroller manufacturing companies has been a major consolidator in the semiconductor industry. The growing web of connected devices encompasses smartphones, televisions, tablets, home appliances, gaming consoles, smart meters, and security systems. By leveraging these ever-increasing webs of devices, the demand for IoT microcontroller units is rapidly growing which is propelling the market.



Most of the projects in China, the US, Germany and South Korea are delayed, and the companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to get highly affected by the spread of the COVID-19 due to the effect of the pandemic in China, Japan, and India.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Microcontroller Market by value (USD Million), by volume (sales Unit)

• The report analyses the Microcontroller Market by Product Type (8-Bit, 16-Bit, 32-Bit).

• The report analyses the Microcontroller Market by Application (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Others)

• The Global Microcontroller Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Product type, application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor, ROHM Semiconductor, Silicon Labs, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics.

• The report presents the analysis of Microcontroller market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Microcontroller Vendors

• Semiconductor Companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Regulatory Authorities

