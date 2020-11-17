Mamava, the lactation suite category creator, has announced that their lactation pods are now available in all 50 states. Mamava has changed the face of public transportation hubs and private businesses with an iconic pod-shaped design created to be a calming oasis for mothers, a billboard for breastfeeding support, and a flexible, easy-to-implement solution for facilities and employers.

Mamava, the lactation suite category creator, has announced that their lactation pods are now available in all 50 states. Mothers can locate and open the pods with Mamava’s free app. The pods provide a quiet, clean and private space to pump or breastfeed.

Burlington, VT, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women-owned, American-made, and essential in supporting breastfeeding, Mamava, the lactation suite category creator, is thrilled to announce that, with lactation pods recently placed in Montana and West Virginia, they will be available in all 50 states. This milestone marks a major achievement for Mamava, a company born to transform the culture of breastfeeding in the U.S. by creating infrastructure that makes breastfeeding an authentic and easier choice.

The company placed its first pod at Burlington International Airport in 2013. Today, there are 1,350+ Mamava pods across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, in spaces including airports, hospitals, schools, corporate offices, sports stadiums, zoos, museums and military bases. Mamava has changed the face of public transportation hubs and private businesses with an iconic pod-shaped design created to be a calming oasis for mothers, a billboard for breastfeeding support, and a flexible, easy-to-implement solution for facilities and employers.

Access to lactation accommodations is supported by legislation. Mamava’s initial growth was buoyed by a 2010 amendment to the federal Fair Labor Standards Act that requires employers to provide a clean, private place other than a bathroom to express milk. A variety of state, municipal, and industry-specific laws offer additional protections for breastfeeding people. This month, with the signing of Senator Tammy Duckworths's Friendly Airport for Mothers Improvement Act into law, small airports will be able to tap into federal funding to provide lactation spaces for mothers. (Previous FAM legislation made this available to medium and large airports.) Mamava has 164 pods in 56 airports around the US.

Mamava’s comprehensive state-by-state legislation guide helps breastfeeding women navigate the laws in their state and facilities understand their legal responsibilities regarding lactation support.

“Providing clean and dignified spaces to breastfeed or pump is critical in supporting American families, especially during the current pandemic,” says Sascha Mayer, CEO and co-founder of Mamava. “Support for breastfeeding women directly correlates with how successful they are in meeting their breastfeeding goals, which ultimately benefits both babies and mothers. We are pleased to provide accommodations to women in every state, including frontline workers in the healthcare and service industries, who continue to support the health of Americans and work to keep the economy strong while caring for children.”

Mamava pods are linked into a proprietary smart technology system that empowers easy wayfinding and autonomous access. Moms can locate and open the pods with Mamava’s free app. The app also links helpful resources (like Mamava’s legislation guide) that empower mothers to advocate for themselves and support each other.

About Mamava

Mamava, the leading expert in lactation space design, is dedicated to transforming the culture of breastfeeding in the United States by providing flexible lactation space solutions designed to meet the needs of breastfeeding families. Mamava pods are linked into a proprietary smart technology system that empowers easy wayfinding and autonomous access. Moms can open them with Mamava’s free app (available for iOS and Android). The app also allows moms to see availability of pods, opt into vacancy alerts, adjust interior lighting and airflow, and leave digital notes of support for the next person. Best of all, the app helps moms find more than 6,000 (Mamava-vetted) places to pump on the go—not just Mamava pods, and never a bathroom. To learn more, visit Mamava at mamava.com, and follow Mamava on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

