Portland, OR, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global autonomous bus door system market generated $3.9 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $77.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 43.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market scenario, key segments, top impacting factors, and key market players positioning.

Improved safety coupled with the reduction in traffic congestion, availability of connected infrastructure, and increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles drive the growth of the global autonomous bus door system market. However, high manufacturing cost may hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of smart cities and supportive government regulations create new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The rate of unemployment has been increased in this industry due to difficulties faced by small companies in terms of funding.

The manufacturing, supply, and maintenance activities of autonomous bus door have been stopped due to lockdown.

Moreover, local travelling and tourism has been restricted across the globe during lockdown.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global autonomous bus door system market based on bus type, door type, mechanism, level of automation, propulsion type, component, and region.

Based on bus type, the shuttle bus segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the intercity bus segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 59.2% during the forecast period.

Based on door type, the sliding plug doors segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the coach doors segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 47.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 48.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include AV Volvo, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Tesla, Scania AB, Daimler AG, Proterra, Hyundai Motor Company, Hino Motors, Ltd., and Navya.

