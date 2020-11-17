FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xendoo, a fintech company offering innovative online accounting and bookkeeping solutions with data-driven insights for small business owners, is now fully integrating QuickBooks into its proprietary platform.



QuickBooks helps more than 3.2 million businesses in the U.S. manage their income and expenses, keeping everything organized in one place. With the deep linking of QuickBooks API into Xendoo’s platform, Xendoo’s team helps QuickBooks users save money on taxes by organizing and syncing all of their critical financial information.

“Following the economic challenges of this year, small business owners are continuously looking for ways to save time and money, and cloud-based accounting is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity,” said Lil Roberts, CEO and founder of Xendoo. “By integrating with QuickBooks, businesses now have a great solution to manage all of their finances and prepare for tax season within one platform.”

QuickBooks is the latest software provider Xendoo has added to its suite of integrations. Xendoo also syncs with Xero, A2X, Gusto, Stripe, Fattmerchant, TaxJar and Veem to help clients save time, improve accuracy and keep books up to date.

“Our partnership aids all QuickBooks users and is especially beneficial to its legacy customers – business owners that have been in business for more than five years,” continued Roberts. “This integration seamlessly brings small businesses to the cloud, which isn’t possible with most traditional CPAs. In a world of automation, Xendoo is bringing a personalized experience to QuickBooks customers in need of online, accurate financial visibility, without sparing them of the personal touch of a real human that cares.”

For more information on Xendoo, visit www.xendoo.com. Visit www.quickbooks.intuit.com for more information on QuickBooks.

About Xendoo

Launched in 2017, Xendoo is an innovative cloud-based bookkeeping and accounting platform focused on helping small businesses. The fintech company provides small business owners with accessibility to CPAs, predictability of pricing, and speed to their numbers delivered through a technology foundation. Xendoo is reshaping the accounting industry, leveraging technology to deliver financial peace of mind to small business owners so they can focus on doing what they do best – running their business. For more information, visit www.xendoo.com.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

