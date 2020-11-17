CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Hub, an online platform to shop for craft spirits from hundreds of independent distilleries, today announces its holiday partnership with Tie Bar, one of the most trusted voices in affordable style. The two local companies have unveiled unique co-branded holiday gifting options including Spirit Hub’s boozy Sample Gift Boxes and Tie Bar’s exclusive Spirit Hub-branded accessories inspired by the season of stylish imbibing.



“We know that co-branded partnerships are powerful to help capitalize on each other’s existing customer base, especially during the holiday season,” said Spirit Hub CEO and Founder, Michael Weiss. “Tie Bar has a strong presence and name recognition, and we’re thrilled to be offering unique and elevated gifting options with another Chicago local company that also has a national footprint.”

Spirit Hub Sample Gift Boxes

Products will be available for purchase on SpiritHub.com to residents in Illinois, North Dakota, Nebraska and New Hampshire, where Spirit Hub is legally authorized to ship, and is expected to be available to residents of Washington D.C. this holiday season. The co-branded Sample Gift Boxes will retail for $39 and include:

Tie Bar Spirit Hub Branded Merchandise

Available nationwide on the Tie Bar website and in-stores at Tie Bar’s brick-and-mortar locations in Chicago and Washington D.C., the Spirit Hub branded merchandise makes for the perfect gift for the man who likes to sip in style. Consumers who purchase any branded product will receive a special promotional offer for a future purchase at SpiritHub.com. Shop fun accessories including:

A ‘Spirited’ Sample Gift Box : Includes a tie, pair of socks and pocket square available in the brand’s most popular holiday colors. Allow the pocket square to double as your holiday wingman, offering several hidden cocktail recipes printed into the back side of the print. Retail price $45.

: Includes a tie, pair of socks and pocket square available in the brand’s most popular holiday colors. Allow the pocket square to double as your holiday wingman, offering several hidden cocktail recipes printed into the back side of the print. Retail price $45. Craft Spirits Patterned Socks: Featuring a craft spirits-inspired iconography pattern in navy. So affordable you will want one for every member of your family, and yourself. Retail price $8.

“This partnership was a perfect fit with our target audiences so well-aligned,” said Melissa Sova, Director of Marketing at Tie Bar. “We know our customer is a style connoisseur looking for their next elevated shopping experience, and that Spirit Hub also caters to a similar audience. This overlap made partnering a no brainer, allowing both of our brands to tap into each other’s target demographic and serve up a new experience this holiday.”

All products are now available for purchase on Spirit Hub’s website for the Spirit Hub Sample Gift Boxes, and in-store and online at Tie Bar or through its website for the branded merchandise. The sample gift boxes, and branded merchandise are available in limited quantities and will only be available while supplies last. For more information, visit https://www.spirithub.com/ or https://www.thetiebar.com/.

About Spirit Hub

Spirit Hub is an eCommerce platform that connects customers with independent distilleries from around the world. Founded in Illinois in 2017, Spirit Hub is a leader in the craft-spirits world with over 200 distillery partners from 44 states and four foreign countries, providing a completely legal method for customers to order online and deliver spirits direct to their door. Delivery is available to any residential or commercial address in Illinois, Nebraska, New Hampshire and North Dakota, and is expected to enter Washington D.C. this year. Signature is required from a recipient 21 and over with a valid, verifiable, state-issued I.D. Spirit Hub is available online at spirithub.com, through the App Store, and Google Play.

About Tie Bar

Born in 2004 as an online neckwear marketplace, Tie Bar has since grown into one of the most trusted voices in affordable style. Following the success of several expansions into apparel and six retail store openings, it became clear the Tie Bar lifestyle reached far beyond accessories. Tie Bar is stepping into the new decade as the authority for “raising the style bar” from tie to toe, the place for tie-ing it all together. The brand has been featured in GQ, Men's Health, Esquire, The New York Times, Forbes, Ask Men, Bloomberg, Chicago Tribune, Business Insider and many more.

Media / PR Contacts:

Uproar PR for Spirit Hub

Brittany Johnson

press@spirithub.com

bjohnson@uproarpr.com

312-878-4575 x246

Tie Bar

Michael Corrigan

michael.corrigan@thetiebar.com

312-690-2931