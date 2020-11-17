BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application teams, today announced it has been selected as the identity provider to power authentication for Salesforce Customer 360 Identity, its best-in-class consumer identity and access management (CIAM) technology, providing a single, trusted identity for more streamlined user management. Salesforce Customer 360 Identity will go into a pilot phase at the end of the year and will be generally available in early 2021.



Salesforce Customer 360 Identity is one of four products that comprise Customer 360 Truth , a set of data and identity services that enables companies to build a single source of truth for relevant and lasting customer relationships. The leading CIAM, data management, customer data platform, and privacy tools available in Customer 360 Truth provide a unified customer view to maintain customer privacy, security, connect siloed data systems, and harness new digital business.

Driving the frictionless login experiences for all Customer 360 Identity users, Auth0 will provide a seamless signup to drive better conversions, the ability to scale to any size, and a single customer login across all users’ digital properties, eliminating siloed data and providing a single source of truth for IT departments.

“The need for digital transformation has reached new heights, challenging companies to deliver simple, connected, and trusted experiences online,” said, Patrick Stokes, EVP, Platform Shared Services at Salesforce. “Customer 360 Truth delivers just that. And, combined with Auth0, companies will be able to engage with their customers like never have before—authenticating millions of users quickly and securely.”

“Customer data is the cornerstone of Customer Success and hinges on the ability to have a comprehensive view of your customers,” said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight. “As a customer of both Auth0 and Salesforce, I'm excited about their integration to help streamline how we access and map user data.”

Auth0’s deep developer roots and the ability to provide a superior pro-code developer experience offers a natural integration into Salesforce’s platform. Auth0’s platform provides the out-of-box experience that most customers need. Developers can easily customize their login flows via code, and also utilize the large library of integrations readily available from Auth0 Marketplace .

“Persistent challenges B2C customers face—scale, needing a holistic view of the customer, and enhanced security—are consistent across the industry, especially with the urgent speed in which companies are prioritizing their transformation efforts,” said Shiven Ramji, Chief Product Officer at Auth0. “This need is only going to accelerate as more businesses are forced to transform and we will be there every step of the way with Salesforce customers going through this process.”

In July 2020, Salesforce Ventures was the lead investor in Auth0’s $120 million Series F round, bringing Auth0’s valuation to $1.92 billion and total capital raised to more than $330 million.

