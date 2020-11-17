--Partnership delivers solutions and services to drive successful digital transformation --



MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn today announced a partnership with Changefirst, a leading Change Management provider, to support the successful delivery of business and digital transformation initiatives. As a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, KeyedIn provides the management tools and processes to support those initiatives, while Changefirst offers technology and a proven, research-based approach to ensure an organization’s people adopt and embrace the change inherent in any major transformation effort.

KeyedIn’s partnership enables it to offer Roadmap Pro, Changefirst’s SaaS based platform for planning, delivering and tracking the people aspects of change. The combined KeyedIn/Changefirst solution supports business transformation by both identifying and resourcing the company’s most strategic projects, and then following established best practices to help employees and other stakeholders embrace and implement the resulting organizational changes.

“In most organizations, the desire for change – such as embracing new technologies or new market opportunities – exceeds people’s capacity to deliver it, and there is a gap between the objectives of a companywide initiative and the actual adoption,” said Shawn Dickerson, CMO for KeyedIn. “Working with Changefirst gives us a best-of-breed solution that addresses all three of the crucial elements for lasting digital transformation -- people, processes and tools.”

Once an organization identifies and resources the most valuable projects – such as a new software tool, a compliance initiative, a process change or a large-scale digital transformation – the Changefirst Roadmap Pro software leverages the company’s People-Centered Implementation (PCI®) methodology, along with a wealth of proven digital tools, templates, automated surveys, and pre-populated actions, to ensure successful Change Management around those organizational priorities.

“The strategic partnership with KeyedIn brings together the functional and cultural elements of change in a truly unique way that no other solution on the market addresses,” said Audra Proctor, CEO of Changefirst. “The focus and importance of change has never been more imperative to business leaders and we are excited for the opportunity this new solution offers.”

To learn more about how KeyedIn and Changefirst are working together to provide a solution to organizational change, join the upcoming webcast on December 3rd at 11 a.m. CT: https://hubs.ly/H0zQDH70.

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps organizations simplify business processes, improve performance and drive results through its innovative SaaS-based business solutions. The company’s flagship product, KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution that enables project management offices (PMOs) and professional services teams to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expenses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, KeyedIn has hundreds of customers worldwide, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Universal Electronics and OfficeDepot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com, or contact 866-662-6820.

About Changefirst

Changefirst help organizations build their internal capability to deliver faster, sustainable transformation results. The company’s researched-based methodology – PCI®, and revolutionary, ‘out-the-box’ digital change management platform – Roadmap Pro® helps organizations; grow robust internal change skills and processes cost effectively, succeed at critical change projects and deliver agile Change Management to match their transformation agenda. Headquartered in the UK, Changefirst supports organizations worldwide, such as Syngenta, NATS, AGL, Quest Diagnostics, Embraco and The Linde Group. For more information and contact form, visit www.changefirst.com , or call +44 (0)1444 450 777.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for KeyedIn

516-767-8390

lisa@lchcommunications.com