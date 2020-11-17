New York City, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommPRO.biz, (http:/www.commpro.biz)—a B2B digital community serving the public relations/investor relations, marketing, advertising and corporate communications industries— will offer a free webcast on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1 pm Eastern Time. ‘That Said with Michael Zeldin’ will feature a special guest CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta. Topics of discussion include:

Details of history’s most unconventional presidency and its unprecedented relationship with the DC press corps.

The personal attacks that Acosta dealt with from President Trump.

What journalists can expect from President Trump and the incoming Biden administration.

Highlights from Acosta’s best-selling book, "The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America."

WHEN: 1 pm ET, November 19, 2020



WHERE: Registration: https://bit.ly/2KfamwT



MEDIA: Media are welcome to attend



ABOUT: Michael Zeldin will host a discussion with CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta to discuss his experience as a prominent journalist during the Trump Administration. For more information and to register, please visit: https://bit.ly/2KfamwT

