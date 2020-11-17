New York City, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommPRO.biz, (http:/www.commpro.biz)—a B2B digital community serving the public relations/investor relations, marketing, advertising and corporate communications industries— will offer a free webcast on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1 pm Eastern Time. ‘That Said with Michael Zeldin’ will feature a special guest CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta. Topics of discussion include:
WHEN: 1 pm ET, November 19, 2020
WHERE: Registration: https://bit.ly/2KfamwT
MEDIA: Media are welcome to attend
ABOUT: Michael Zeldin will host a discussion with CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta to discuss his experience as a prominent journalist during the Trump Administration. For more information and to register, please visit: https://bit.ly/2KfamwT
CONTACT: Fay Shapiro, fays@commpro.biz
CommPro Global, Inc.
New York, UNITED STATES
