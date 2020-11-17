WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced it is partnering with StrideCare, the largest podiatric group in Texas, to enhance patient care and improve operational efficiencies and financial results. The partnership will enable StrideCare to accelerate care coordination, streamline provider workflows, and meet quality measures using athenahealth’s cloud-based solutions for electronic health records (EHR), medical billing, patient engagement, and care coordination.



StrideCare, headquartered in Dallas, Texas with practices across the state, is a rapidly growing physician group focused on delivering comprehensive lower extremity care. Its providers offer multi-disciplinary treatment for common and complex problems involving lower leg, foot, and ankle conditions.

“At StrideCare, we are focused on improving the health and well-being of the communities where we all live and work, which has never been more important than it is now during COVID-19. To achieve this vision, we are always looking for ways to improve our business and knew we needed a strategic partner to help us enhance our workflows and streamline our organizational processes, especially in the midst of a heavy growth period in which we’re acquiring several new practices,” said Al Wilson, vice president of operations, StrideCare. “athenahealth understood our vision and unique challenges, and has helped us seamlessly and successfully integrate the company’s intuitive technology in a matter of weeks, enabling us to immediately improve how we manage our business and ultimately how we care for our patients.”

Previously working with multiple EHR systems, StrideCare looked to streamline their organizational efficiency by transitioning to one single platform. Transitioning exclusively to athenahealth’s solution enables StrideCare to have increased visibility into each practice’s data, which offers valuable insights into operational trends, including patient volume. Additionally, athenahealth’s system has improved StrideCare’s care coordination and referral process since providers can now be managed within one system, and has also helped StrideCare more easily adhere to the MIPS quality program, enhancing the overall level of care the medical group provides to patients.

“Healthcare has traditionally been fragmented, resulting in various inefficiencies from both an operational and clinical standpoint. As the effects of COVID-19 have deepened these challenges and inefficiencies, we are helping medical groups streamline their workflows to ensure they are able to provide top-notch care and reap positive financial outcomes,” said Bob Segert, chairman and CEO of, athenahealth. “StrideCare is a strong example of a leading medical group enhancing its processes to thrive during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. The organization has seen strong initial results and we look forward to seeing their success grow as the partnership expands.”

As the partnership grows in the coming months, StrideCare aims to harden its operational processes among all staff and practices. The medical group is looking to accelerate its claims process and ensure consistent billing to improve the patient experience and financial outcomes for the business. Additionally, StrideCare looks forward to being able to more easily refine care protocols based on care outcomes through working on one EHR system.

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth partners with medical organizations across the country to drive clinical and financial results. Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all, and we are pursuing this through our medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings. Our expert teams build modern technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their patients. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.

About StrideCare

StrideCare is a multi-specialty physician group focused on delivering comprehensive lower extremity care. Our expert physicians specialize in the treatment of foot and ankle problems, wound care, lower extremity care, wound care, vascular and vein care. As the largest podiatry network in Texas, our physicians and surgeons offer multi-disciplinary treatment for common and complex conditions including diabetes, peripheral arterial disease, neuropathy, diabetic foot ulcers, venous insufficiency, and wounds. StrideCare is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with practices across the state. For more information, please visit www.stridecare.com.

