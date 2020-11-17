BANGALORE, India., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs India, a subsidiary of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS), (the “Company”, or “Borqs”) has successfully demonstrated a NextGen TV Android smart phone (branded Mark One) based on ATSC 3.0 to One Media 3.0, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, a part of the station group’s strategy to ensure that NextGen TV one day is an integral part of mobile phones and other terminal devices. ATSC 3.0, a new broadcast signaling standard branded as “NextGen TV”, is starting to break away from TV screen and gain its first foothold on the smartphone.



The Mark One Android phone is developed by Borqs and Saankhya Labs. It is powered by Saankhya Labs SL4000 ATSC 3.0 receiver chip providing NextGen TV reception, tuning and demodulation. The Mark One phone relies on an embedded antenna – not a pull-out or hang-on antenna — and is an unlocked AT&T and T-Mobile-compatible device. The phone enables advancements such as 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR) video, live TV and video-on-demand, new forms of OTT-delivered streaming services from broadcasters, targeted and interactive advertising and new emergency alerting capabilities.

According to the news(1) and (2), One Media is working with two large U.S. MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) that ride on AT&T and T-Mobile wireless networks about the distribution of ATSC 3.0-capable "broadcast feature phones”. It is expected that millions of MVNO subscribers would want to have a smart phone with Next Gen TV functionality. One Media is in the process of getting legislation into multiple states, specifically state house and senate legislation in New York at the moment, for a mandate to include ATSC 3.0 receivers in smartphones because of the public safety and public service side of the standard.

One Media and US broadcasters are also working on ways to alter the topology of the broadcast network to ensure uniformity in coverage that big towers might not provide in all instances and in all venues. One Media believes that there could be opportunities for small ATSC 3.0-based transmitters to be deployed alongside 5G network buildouts and help to flesh out the reach of a new IP-based distribution network.

“We’re thrilled to work with Saankhya Labs to develop the Mark One phone. We have overcome many technical challenges especially related to antenna RF performance. We believe that there is a huge market opportunity for ATSC 3.0 enabled mobile devices,” said Hareesh Ramanna, General Manager of the Connected Business Unit of Borqs.

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio.

Borqs’ unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products. The Company is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots.

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Information

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected. Words such as “expects”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “should” and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect our management’s current beliefs. Many factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that the Company will not sell Mark One to One Media 3.0 in significant quantities or at all, the Company will not consummate its previously announced line of credit transaction on terms favorable to the Company or at all, the possibility that the Company may not receive actual orders in the amounts forecasted previously, the possibility that the Company may not be able to deliver the contracted devices to satisfy the demand forecasted, and the negative impact of the coronavirus on the Company’s supply chain, revenues and overall results of operations, so the reader is advised to refer to the Risk Factors sections of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

