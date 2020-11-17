TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthmap Solutions, Inc. (Healthmap), an industry-leading Kidney Health Management (KHM) company, today announced it has earned Population Health Program (PHP) Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). It is only the second year the NCQA has included a Population Health Program accreditation and Healthmap is among the first KHM companies to have earned this distinction.



“NCQA is the gold standard for healthcare quality and sets the benchmark against which a healthcare company’s commitment to continuous improvement is measured,” said Eric Reimer, Chief Executive Officer and co-Chairman of the Board of Healthmap Solutions. “Earning NCQA accreditation with Healthmap’s initial application speaks to the strength and quality of our proven, industry-leading population health program.”

The company’s population health program uses the powerful combination of big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics to identify people living with kidney disease. The technology is integrated with superior clinical expertise to empower healthcare providers with actionable and clinically proven insights, and patient-centered care recommendations. Healthmap Care Navigators collaborate with providers and specialists to coordinate comprehensive care for patients. They also connect with patients to provide the support and information they need to be empowered and engaged in their healthcare. Through its proven population health program, Healthmap is able to improve the lives of those living with kidney disease and deliver the value-based results payers and providers need and expect.

NCQA Population Health Program Accreditation requirements ensure that organizations align their operations with population health management best practices, improving management of individuals with complex needs. Requirements cover data integration, population assessment, population segmentation, targeted interventions, practitioner support, and measurement and quality improvement.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter@ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Healthmap Solutions

Healthmap Solutions is an NCQA accredited Kidney Health Management (KHM) company serving health plans, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and provider groups seeking value-based solutions that improve the clinical care and financial performance of high-risk, high-cost kidney disease populations. The company has a rich history forged in data and analytics, having begun as a healthcare data clearinghouse, and later adding robust health analytics expertise. Today, Healthmap Solutions uses that experience to power a complex KHM program for our clients and provider networks. For more information visit www.healthmapsolutions.com.

