DENVER, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines today announces 19 nonstop routes and three new destinations: Cozumel, Mexico; Oakland, California; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The announcement includes new coast-to-coast routes from the convenience of Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT), nonstop flights between popular west coast destinations and seven new routes from Orlando. To celebrate this new service, Frontier is offering fares as low as $19*, which are available now at FlyFrontier.com.

“We’re excited to expand our network with these 19 new routes and bring our brand of friendly service and low fares to three great new destinations,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier is committed to protecting the health and safety of our customers on every flight and this new service will adhere to Frontier’s highest health standards, including enhanced cleaning, temperature screenings for all passengers and required mask wearing.”





New routes from Denver International Airport (DEN):

SERVICE TO SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY INTRO FARE APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE: Cozumel International Airport (CZM) Feb. 13, 2021 1x Weekly $99* Saturday Oakland International Airport (OAK) Feb. 4, 2021 4x Weekly / Daily Beginning March 11, 2021 $29* Monday, Thursday Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) Feb. 11, 2021 2x Weekly $99* Thursday, Sunday

New routes from Oakland International Airport (OAK):

SERVICE TO SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY INTRO FARE APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE: Denver International Airport (DEN) Feb. 4, 2021 4x Weekly / Daily Beginning March 11, 2021 $29* Monday, Thursday McCarran International Airport (LAS) Feb. 5, 2021 2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2021 $19* Monday Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) Feb. 5, 2021 2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2021 $19* Monday

New routes from Ontario International Airport (ONT):

SERVICE TO SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY INTRO FARE APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE: Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) May 13, 2021 4x Weekly $44* Monday, Thursday McCarran International Airport (LAS) Feb. 11, 2021 4x Weekly $19* Monday, Thursday Miami International Airport (MIA) April 12, 2021 4x Weekly $89* Monday, Thursday Orlando International Airport (MCO) Feb. 11, 2021 4x Weekly $89* Monday, Thursday Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) Feb. 11, 2021 2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2020 $19* Thursday Sacramento International Airport (SMF) March 12, 2021 2 Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning May 10, 2021 $19* Monday San Francisco International Airport (SFO) March 11, 2021 2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning May 13, 2021 $19* Thursday

New routes from Orlando International Airport (MCO):

SERVICE TO SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY INTRO FARE APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE: Cancún International Airport (CUN) Feb. 11, 2021 4x Weekly $89* Monday, Thursday Cyril E. King Airport / St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (STT) Feb. 19, 2021 2x Weekly $59* Monday, Friday Miami International Airport (MIA) Feb. 11, 2021 Daily $19* Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday New Castle Airport, Delaware (ILG) Feb. 11, 2021 3x Weekly $19* Tuesday, Thursday Ontario International Airport (ONT) Feb. 11, 2021 4x Weekly $89* Monday, Thursday Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) Feb. 11, 2021 2x Weekly $79* Thursday, Sunday Santo Domingo Airport (SDQ) Feb. 11, 2021 2x Weekly $99* Thursday, Sunday

New routes from Sacramento International Airport (SMF):

SERVICE TO SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY INTRO FARE APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE: Ontario International Airport (ONT) March 12, 2021 2x Weekly / 4x Weekly May 10, 2021 $19* Monday Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) Feb. 11, 2021 2x Weekly / 4x Weekly Beginning March 11, 2021 $19* Thursday

Service is seasonal and frequency and times are subject to change, so please check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline’s frequent flier program, FRONTIER Miles, lets members enjoy many benefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly, and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles. FRONTIER Miles is aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown – no funny formulas at Frontier. Whether customers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

Frontier has been an industry leader in healthy travel initiatives and is currently the only U.S. airline conducting temperature screenings for all passengers and crew prior to boarding. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be denied boarding as a step to better protect other passengers while flying.

Additionally, in April, Frontier announced sweeping health and safety enhancements affecting every step of a customer’s travel journey with the airline. Beginning with required face coverings that must be worn by all passengers and team members throughout every flight and a health acknowledgement. Prior to completing check-in via the company’s website or mobile app, passengers are required to confirm that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies

Frontier also introduced a fogging disinfectant to its already stringent aircraft cleaning and sanitation protocols, which provides a safe, certified disinfecting solution proven to be effective against viruses. The fogging includes virtually every surface in the passenger cabin. Planes are wiped down every night with additional disinfectant, as well.

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.9% efficiency – similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier’s modern all-Airbus fleet is among the youngest in the world - all aircraft currently in operation are less than four years old.

*About Intro Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 19, 2020. Fares are valid for travel on select days effective Feb. 4, 2021 through May. 26, 2021. Ontario, California to/from Chicago, is valid for travel through Jun. 9, 2021. The following blackout dates apply: March 14, 21, 28, April 4, May 27-31. 2021. Round-trip purchase is not required.

Travel dates are indicated by each market below.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members. Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential. Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge. For a complete list of rules and regulations please refer to Frontier Airlines' Contract of Carriage and Terms and Conditions.



About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines’ 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline. Frontier is also committed to families enabling children 14 years and younger to fly free through the airline’s Discount Den travel club on qualifying flights. With over 160 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America. Frontier has also taken numerous steps to ensure customer health and safety while flying.

For additional information, visit https://www.flyfrontier.com/committed-to-you/

