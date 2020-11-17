A round-up of the top early electric scooter deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring deals on commuter & electric kick scooters and Razor E100, E200 & E300
Here’s our guide to all the best early electric scooter deals for Black Friday, including all the top sales on electric kick scooters for commuting from popular brands like Razor. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Electric Scooter Deals:
- Save up to $200 on electric scooters for commuting, folding & kick types at Walmart - including deals on Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Scooters and Pulse Revster 12V Electric Scooter
- Save up to 40% on top-rated electric scooters at Amazon - check the latest deals on electric scooters from brands including GOTRAX, Razor, Segway and more
- Save up to 56% on best-selling Razor electric scooters at Walmart - click the link for live prices on electric scooters suitable for kids, teenagers and adult
- Save up to 30% on a wide selection of Razor electric scooters at Amazon - check the latest deals on electric scooters including lightweight scooters, foldable scooters and more
- Save on electric scooters at Overstock.com - check live prices on electric scooters from top brands, including Costway, MotoTec, and XPRIT
- Save up to 66% on electric kick scooters from top brands including Razor, GOTRAX, Segway & more at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of electric kick scooters for kids and adults
- Save up to 20% on best-selling electric commuting scooters at Walmart - check live prices on GOTRAX, Razor, Xiaomi and more electric commuting scooters from top brands
- Save up to 63% on a wide range of Razor E100 electric scooters at Walmart - check the latest deals on Razor E100 electric scooters including Glow, Black Label, Power Core and Motorized 24V types
- Save on Razor E200 electric scooters, chargers, batteries & tires at Walmart - check live prices on E200 electric scooters and accessories from Razor
- Save up to 58% on Razor E300 electric scooters & bundles at Walmart - check the latest deals on Razor E300 electric motorized rechargeable scooters
Electric scooters can aid in the all-round development of kids, improving their physical fitness, coordination, and even their social skills. Razor has 50cc electric scooters good for older or taller children such as the Razor E100. The Razor E300 which packs a 250-watt motor is also a solid choice. Micro has kick scooters good for preschoolers and toddlers including the Micro Kickboard Mini Deluxe.
