A round-up of the top early electric scooter deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring deals on commuter & electric kick scooters and Razor E100, E200 & E300



Here’s our guide to all the best early electric scooter deals for Black Friday, including all the top sales on electric kick scooters for commuting from popular brands like Razor. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Electric Scooter Deals:

Electric scooters can aid in the all-round development of kids, improving their physical fitness, coordination, and even their social skills. Razor has 50cc electric scooters good for older or taller children such as the Razor E100. The Razor E300 which packs a 250-watt motor is also a solid choice. Micro has kick scooters good for preschoolers and toddlers including the Micro Kickboard Mini Deluxe.

