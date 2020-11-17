Portland, OR, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market generated $87,641 thousand in 2019, and is expected to garner $ 336,659 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics, top investment pockets, key segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Increase in demand for safe and non-invasive procedures, rise in prevalence of breast cancer, and benefits associated with breast cancer liquid biopsy tests over traditional tests proliferate the growth of the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market. On the other hand, lack of access and awareness in underdeveloped countries restrains the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, high growth potential in emerging markets anticipates to usher an array of new opportunities in the near future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The covid-19 outbreak affected the manufacturing and distribution companies in the breast cancer liquid biopsy industry.

The prolonged lockdowns, on the other hand, disrupted the supply chain processes.

The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is segmented on the basis of product & service, circulating biomarker, application, and region. Based on product and service, the reagent kit segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global market, and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to grow the largest CAGR of 19.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report also involves instruments and services

Based on application, the diagnostics segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global market, and is projected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the segment is also expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.5% from 2020 to 2027. Other segments studied in the report include prognostics and risk assessment.

Based on region, North America held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market, and will maintain its dominance throughout 2027. At the same time, this region is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report also studies market across other regions including LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

The key players profiled in this report include Biocept, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Foundation Medicine, Inc.), Fluxion Biosciences, Inc., Menarini Group (Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc.), Myriad Genetics, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.





