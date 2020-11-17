Portland, OR, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the LATAM Women Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder Treatment Market was pegged at $967 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.27 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in prevalence of lifestyle ailments, rise in use of medicines that induce HSDD, and surge in the number of surgical procedures that lead to sexual dysfunction drive the growth of the LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market. However, lack of awareness regarding to HSDD hampers the market growth. On the contrary, presence of strong pipeline products is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7952?reqfor=covid



Covid-19 scenario:

Since announcements of the Covid-19 outbreak as a pandemic, several countries across the globe adopted lockdown and asked to observe social distancing as a preventive measure to curb the spread. This resulted in decline in logistic services.

On the other hand, the majority of the healthcare professionals and systems focused their attention on treating Covid-19 patients. Thus, most of the HSDD patients had to reschedule their doctor appointments.

However, several governments announced relaxation in lockdown measures. So, the demand for HSDD drugs is expected to increase and distribution activities would get back on track

The LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, sales channel, and country. Based on treatment type, the market is divided into buspirone, bupropion, bremelanotide, and flibanserin. The bremelanotide segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around three-fifths of the market. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and online retailers. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the clinics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7952



The LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market is analyzed across various regions such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and the Rest of LATAM. The market across Brazil held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Argentina is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Aurobindo Pharma, Mylan N.V., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Palatin Technologies, Inc., Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Zydus Cadila, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.





