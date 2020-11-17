Bagsværd, Denmark, 17 November 2020 - Novo Nordisk today announced headline results from the SUSTAIN FORTE trial, a phase 3b 40-week, efficacy and safety trial with once-weekly semaglutide 2.0 mg vs once-weekly semaglutide 1.0 mg as add-on to metformin and/or sulfonylureas in 961 people with type 2 diabetes in need for treatment intensification. The trial achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant and superior reduction in HbA1c at week 40 with semaglutide 2.0 mg compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg.



When evaluating the effects of treatment taken as intended1 and from a high mean baseline HbA 1c of 8.9%, people treated with semaglutide 2.0 mg achieved a statistically significant and superior reduction in HbA 1c of 2.2% compared with a reduction of 1.9% with semaglutide 1.0 mg at week 40. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) treatment target of HbA 1c below 7.0% was achieved by 68% of people treated with semaglutide 2.0 mg vs 58% on semaglutide 1.0 mg.

From a mean baseline body weight of 99.3 kg, people treated with semaglutide 2.0 mg experienced a statistically significant1 and superior weight loss of 6.9 kg compared with 6.0 kg with semaglutide 1.0 mg.

When applying the treatment policy estimand2, people treated with semaglutide 2.0 mg experienced a reduction in HbA1c of 2.1% compared to 1.9% for people treated with 1.0 mg dose at week 40. People treated with semaglutide 2.0 mg experienced a statistically non-significant weight loss of 6.4 kg compared with 5.6 kg with semaglutide 1.0 mg.

Trial product estimand[1] Treatment policy estimand2 Once-weekly semaglutide 2.0 mg 1.0 mg 2.0 mg 1.0 mg HbA 1c reduction 2.2%* 1.9% 2.1%* 1.9% Body weight reduction 6.9 kg* 6.0 kg 6.4 kg 5.6 kg

*Statistically significant vs once-weekly semaglutide 1.0 mg

In the trial, both doses of semaglutide appeared safe and well-tolerated. The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal, the vast majority were mild to moderate and diminished over time and were consistent with the GLP-1 receptor agonist class. Compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg, the gastrointestinal adverse events were similar for semaglutide 2.0 mg with nausea rates around 15% for both doses. The treatment discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar and below 5% for both doses of semaglutide.

“We are very pleased with the results from the SUSTAIN FORTE trial with the large HbA 1c reduction from a high baseline as well as the safety and tolerability profile, which establish a attractive benefit-risk ratio for treatment of type 2 diabetes with semaglutide” said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief scientific officer of Novo Nordisk. “Semaglutide 1.0 mg has across the SUSTAIN programme demonstrated that up to 80% of patients achieved HbA 1c levels below 7%. This study demonstrates that patients in poor glycaemic control increase the likelihood of achieving their HbA 1c target when treated with semaglutide 2.0 mg.”

About the SUSTAIN clinical programme

The SUSTAIN clinical development programme for once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide injection currently comprises 11 phase 3 global clinical trials, including a cardiovascular outcomes trial, involving more than 11,000 adults with type 2 diabetes in total. Semaglutide 1.0 mg is approved under the brand name Ozempic® indicated for type 2 diabetes.

1 Based on the trial product estimand: treatment effect if all people adhered to treatment and did not initiate other type 2 diabetes therapies

2 Based on the treatment policy estimand: treatment effect regardless of treatment adherence or initiation of other type 2 diabetes therapies





