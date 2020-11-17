New York, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Document Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960895/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.2% over the period 2020-2027. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.5% CAGR and reach US$65.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 12.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Document Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aramex International LLC

Canon, Inc.

Capital Business Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Eastman Kodak Company

Epson America Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HP, Inc.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Qorus Software (Pty) Ltd.

Xerox Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960895/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Document Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Document Imaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Document Imaging Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Cloud (Service) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Cloud (Service) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: On-Premises (Service) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: On-Premises (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Software (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Software (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Hardware (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Government Organization (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Government Organization (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Law Firms (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Law Firms (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Physician Practices (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Physician Practices (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Educational Institution (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Educational Institution (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Document Imaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Document Imaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: United States Document Imaging Market Share Breakdown

by Service: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: United States Document Imaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: United States Document Imaging Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Document Imaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Document Imaging Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 27: Canadian Document Imaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Document Imaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020 and 2027



Table 29: Canadian Document Imaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Document Imaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Document Imaging Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Document Imaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 33: Japanese Market for Document Imaging: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Japanese Document Imaging Market Share Analysis by

Service: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Japanese Market for Document Imaging: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 36: Japanese Document Imaging Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Document

Imaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Document Imaging Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 39: Chinese Document Imaging Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 40: Chinese Document Imaging Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 41: Chinese Document Imaging Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Chinese Document Imaging Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Document Imaging in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Chinese Document Imaging Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Document Imaging Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 45: European Document Imaging Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 46: European Document Imaging Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: European Document Imaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027



Table 48: European Document Imaging Market Share Breakdown by

Service: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Document Imaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 50: European Document Imaging Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: European Document Imaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 52: European Document Imaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 53: Document Imaging Market in France by Service:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 54: French Document Imaging Market Share Analysis by

Service: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Document Imaging Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Document Imaging Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Document Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 58: French Document Imaging Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 59: Document Imaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 60: German Document Imaging Market Share Breakdown by

Service: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Document Imaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Document Imaging Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Document Imaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 64: Document Imaging Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italian Document Imaging Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 66: Italian Document Imaging Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 67: Italian Document Imaging Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Italian Document Imaging Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 69: Italian Demand for Document Imaging in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 70: Italian Document Imaging Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Document Imaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: United Kingdom Document Imaging Market Share Analysis

by Service: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Document Imaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Document Imaging Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Document Imaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 76: Document Imaging Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Document Imaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027



Table 78: Rest of Europe Document Imaging Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Document Imaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Document Imaging Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Rest of Europe Document Imaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Document Imaging Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Document Imaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Service:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Document Imaging Market Share Analysis

by Service: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Document Imaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Document Imaging Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Document Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Document Imaging Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 89: Rest of World Document Imaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 90: Document Imaging Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020 and 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Document Imaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Document Imaging Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027



Table 93: Rest of World Document Imaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Document Imaging Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960895/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001