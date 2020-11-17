BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding a reason to laugh or a drama to binge-watch is easier now that Verizon has announced the next-gen Stream TV, an Android TV-powered streaming device that finds the best on-demand entertainment. With an industrial, content-focused design, Stream TV makes it easy for viewers to discover the most exciting shows, movies and apps in one place, and Verizon plans to deliver the same simplified experience to the original Stream TV with an updated user interface.



What does Stream TV do?

Stream TV uses an instinctive Verizon UI that surfaces the best content from top streaming apps like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more. It organizes the viewer's favorite shows so they can seamlessly pick up where they left off or dive into new content from the main menu. The design follows Verizon UI principles with bold text and streamlined organization, creating an eye-catching and easy-to-follow view that’s consistent across mobile, home and internet services.

What can I watch on Stream TV?

Viewers can enjoy vivid colors and sharp detail with support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR10 and HDR 10+ display formats. From premium services like Netflix and YouTube TV to ad-supported apps like Pluto TV and Yahoo, Stream TV features the top streaming apps from the Google Play Store. Renting or buying on-demand video is also available with direct-billing to a Verizon account.

Why should I get Stream TV?

Speak up and Stream TV will take action. A comfortable remote offers one-touch access to Google Assistant voice search and controls, so users can switch apps or search for a specific show with a simple voice command. Customers can locate their remote by tapping the Stream TV power button twice, which will make the remote beep until the user presses any button. Verizon is also launching the Stream TV mobile app to bring TVOD purchases on the go.

The new Stream TV has a slim body that fits comfortably next to the TV or cleverly mounted with the included wall mount bracket. It also supports WiFi 6 (802.11ax) dual-band 2.4 GHz/5GHz connectivity. Fios Home Internet and 5G Home customers get the best experience thanks to optimization for Verizon customers that can save favorites, settings and TV on Demand purchases with a single sign-on account.

When can I get Stream TV?

Right now. The new Stream TV is available beginning today for $69.99 at verizon.com/products/verizon-stream-tv . Original Stream TV devices will soon receive an update that adds the new Verizon UI and navigation improvements. New Verizon Fios or 5G Home customers may also get a Stream TV at no additional cost with a new installation. See the latest offers at https://www .verizon.com/home/fios-fastest-internet and https://www.verizon.com/5g/home .

