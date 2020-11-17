Raleigh, NC, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology solutions for the financial services industry, has announced an upcoming webinar that will be co-presented with Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services, a regulatory and compliance/supervision consultancy. The webinar will be held on Thursday December 3 at 12:00PM EST. Attendees will include senior compliance, risk and audit professionals from the nation’s leading financial services firms.

Maximizing Value from Your Branch Office Inspections During Covid-19 and Beyond: A Hands-on Perspective

Branch office oversight has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring firms to be more adaptable than ever in how they manage this critical process. As regulators continue to expect firms to administer effective programs for monitoring branches and supervised individuals, firms have had to significantly evolve their approach to keep up with changing times. This presentation will discuss best practices in conducting branch office inspections in an environment that is constantly changing due to the pandemic and compliance technology.

The webinar will feature Sander J. Ressler, Managing Director of Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services, LLC, who will provide an overview of current trends in the industry, ongoing impacts related to the pandemic, and a forward-looking view as to how firms are likely to continue to advance their programs. Essential Edge currently conducts more than 650 branch inspections annually for over a dozen broker-dealers. Sander draws on more than 30 years of frontline experience with broker-dealers and registered investment advisers, and will share practical insight on what his clients are experiencing, observations from the field, and best practices to streamline the management of branch exams.

