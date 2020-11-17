OTTAWA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Healthcare function is largely based on the electronic health record (EHR), healthcare big data, electronic medical record (EMR), and many others. Digital healthcare provides smooth functioning of healthcare processes. Further, integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and analytics platforms has prominently enhances the health functions and expected to continue the same trend over the upcoming years.



Growth Factors

Significant increase in the number of healthcare apps is one of the major factors that contribute to propel the market growth. For instance, as per the data published by myhealthapps blog in 2017, there were nearly 325,000 health, medical, and fitness related mobile apps in the market. Where, health apps promote more effective and efficient communication between healthcare service providers and patients those are living in remote areas.

Moreover, the implementation of mobile devices is more common among the physicians. For example, according to HIMSS Mobile Technology Survey, conducted in the year 2015, 90% of the respondents were using mobile apps for patient engagement. In addition to this, nearly 40% of physicians believed that mHealth can significantly reduce the frequency of patient visits to the offices. Hence, increasing importance of mHealth and mobile devices in order to improve health outcomes along with patient care expected to positively influence the market growth.

Technological advancements and favorable initiatives for developing attractive digital solutions are the other key factors that estimated to drive the market growth. For example, in October 2015, AirRater, a health analytics app was introduced in Tasmania to track signs of people as well as to alert them regarding the air-borne pollutants, such as pollen. However, data breach and security issue that is a major concern among the consumer that anticipated hampering the market growth over the forecast timeframe. Nonetheless, increasing penetration of analytics platform estimated to prosper the market growth over the coming years.

Report Highlights

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of around 40% in 2019 due to increasing number of geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the region

The Asia Pacific exhibits the fastest growth over the forecast timeframe owing to increasing spending on healthcare infrastructure and software to promote awareness among the public

Based on component, services captured the major market revenue accounting for nearly half of the market share in 2019 due to the significant rise in the software upgradation

Software accounted for nearly 35% of the total market value and expected to show robust growth over the forthcoming years because of increasing demand for healthcare software, fitness apps, and various healthcare analytics platform

In 2019, mHealth held the leading market position and accounted for a revenue share of more than 55% due to the rising penetration of internet and smartphones across the globe

Health analytics expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast timeframe because of increasing advancements in the analytics platforms

Regional Snapshots

North America emerged as the dominating region in the global digital health market with nearly 40% of the value share in 2019. The growth of the region is mainly due to rising geriatric population along with high adoption rate of smartphones in the region. Further, the government favor regarding development of app and healthcare digital platforms in the region to cut the cost of healthcare spending is the other most prominent factor that escalated the growth of the region.

Besides this, the Asia Pacific examined to register significant CAGR over the upcoming years because of rising penetration of smartphones along with smart wearable devices in the region. Medical device companies are significantly collaborating with the software developers to develop different diagnostic and monitoring applications that enable the consumer to easily communicate with the healthcare physicians. Developing countries such as Thailand and Malaysia also encourages the development of low-cost healthcare mobile technology.

Key Players & Strategies

The digital health industry is highly competitive in nature because of large number of market players investing significantly in the product development and advancement. Healthcare analytics and integration of artificial intelligence, big data, and other analytics platform are the prominent factor that drives the innovation within the market. For instance, in March 2017, McKesson Corporation completed the agreement with Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc. and announced to introduce a new healthcare IT company with name as Change Healthcare.

Some of the key players operating in the market are BioTelemetry Inc, eClinicalWorks, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, iHealth Lab Inc, AT & T, Honeywell International Inc, Athenahealth Inc., Cisco Systems, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AdvancedMD Inc., and Cerner Corporation among others.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services



By Technology

Telehealthcare Telehealth Video Consultation LTC Monitoring Telecare Remote Medication Management Activity Monitoring mHealth Apps Fitness Apps Medical Apps Wearables Glucose Meter BP Monitor Pulse Oximeter Neurological Monitors Sleep Apnea Monitor Others Digital Health Systems E-prescribing Systems Electronic Health Records Health Analytics



By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World



