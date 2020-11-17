New York, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global D-Mannose Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960892/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Powder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.8% CAGR and reach US$238.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablet segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $216.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The D-Mannose market in the U.S. is estimated at US$216.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$180.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.



Capsule Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR



In the global Capsule segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$319.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$366.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$125.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Atrium Innovations, Inc.

Biotech Pharmacal, Inc.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Hanseler AG

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Now Health Group, Inc.

Nutraceutical Corporation

Pfanstiehl, Inc.

VWR International LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960892/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

D-Mannose Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: D-Mannose Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: D-Mannose Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: D-Mannose Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Powder (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Powder (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Powder (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Tablet (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Tablet (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Tablet (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Capsule (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Capsule (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Capsule (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Dietary Supplements (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Dietary Supplements (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Dietary Supplements (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Functional Food (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Functional Food (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Functional Food (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Animal Feed (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Animal Feed (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Animal Feed (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US D-Mannose Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States D-Mannose Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: D-Mannose Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States D-Mannose Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: D-Mannose Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian D-Mannose Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian D-Mannose Historic Market Review by Segment

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 36: D-Mannose Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian D-Mannose Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: D-Mannose Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian D-Mannose Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for D-Mannose: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: D-Mannose Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese D-Mannose Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for D-Mannose

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese D-Mannose Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 45: D-Mannose Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese D-Mannose Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: D-Mannose Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese D-Mannose Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for D-Mannose in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: D-Mannose Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European D-Mannose Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European D-Mannose Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: D-Mannose Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European D-Mannose Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European D-Mannose Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 56: D-Mannose Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European D-Mannose Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: D-Mannose Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European D-Mannose Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: D-Mannose Market in France by Segment: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French D-Mannose Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: French D-Mannose Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: D-Mannose Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: French D-Mannose Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: French D-Mannose Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: D-Mannose Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German D-Mannose Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: German D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: D-Mannose Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German D-Mannose Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: D-Mannose Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian D-Mannose Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: D-Mannose Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian D-Mannose Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for D-Mannose in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: D-Mannose Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for D-Mannose: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: D-Mannose Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom D-Mannose Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

D-Mannose in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom D-Mannose Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: D-Mannose Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish D-Mannose Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish D-Mannose Historic Market Review by Segment

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: D-Mannose Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish D-Mannose Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: D-Mannose Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish D-Mannose Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian D-Mannose Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: D-Mannose Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian D-Mannose Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: D-Mannose Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe D-Mannose Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: D-Mannose Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe D-Mannose Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: D-Mannose Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe D-Mannose Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific D-Mannose Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: D-Mannose Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific D-Mannose Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: D-Mannose Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific D-Mannose Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific D-Mannose Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: D-Mannose Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific D-Mannose Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific D-Mannose Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: D-Mannose Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Australian D-Mannose Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: D-Mannose Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian D-Mannose Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: D-Mannose Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian D-Mannose Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian D-Mannose Historic Market Review by Segment

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 120: D-Mannose Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian D-Mannose Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: D-Mannose Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian D-Mannose Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: D-Mannose Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean D-Mannose Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 126: D-Mannose Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: D-Mannose Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean D-Mannose Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: D-Mannose Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for D-Mannose: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: D-Mannose Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific D-Mannose Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for D-Mannose in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific D-Mannose Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: D-Mannose Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American D-Mannose Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 137: D-Mannose Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American D-Mannose Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American D-Mannose Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: D-Mannose Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American D-Mannose Marketby Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for D-Mannose in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: D-Mannose Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean D-Mannose Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 146: D-Mannose Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean D-Mannose Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: D-Mannose Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean D-Mannose Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: D-Mannose Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian D-Mannose Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian D-Mannose Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: D-Mannose Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian D-Mannose Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian D-Mannose Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: D-Mannose Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican D-Mannose Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: D-Mannose Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican D-Mannose Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: D-Mannose Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America D-Mannose Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: D-Mannose Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America D-Mannose Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America D-Mannose Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: D-Mannose Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East D-Mannose Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: D-Mannose Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East D-Mannose Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East D-Mannose Historic Marketby Segment

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: D-Mannose Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East D-Mannose Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: D-Mannose Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East D-Mannose Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for D-Mannose: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 179: D-Mannose Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian D-Mannose Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for D-Mannose

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian D-Mannose Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 183: D-Mannose Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli D-Mannose Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 185: D-Mannose Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli D-Mannose Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 188: D-Mannose Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli D-Mannose Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian D-Mannose Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: D-Mannose Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian D-Mannose Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for D-Mannose in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: D-Mannose Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: D-Mannose Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates D-Mannose Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 198: D-Mannose Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: D-Mannose Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates D-Mannose Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: D-Mannose Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: D-Mannose Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East D-Mannose Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: D-Mannose Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East D-Mannose Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: D-Mannose Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African D-Mannose Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: D-Mannose Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: African D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African D-Mannose Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: D-Mannose Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: D-Mannose Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960892/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001