Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), along with its IT Services Division, All Covered, is proud to announce it has received a prestigious Buyers Lab (BLI) PaceSetter 2020-2021 in Managed IT Services from Keypoint Intelligence, the world’s leading independent evaluator for document imaging, software, hardware and services. The award recognizes Konica Minolta’s IT Services from All Covered, which span a range of markets and capabilities.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Keypoint Intelligence, not only for our commitment to innovation in providing industry-leading managed IT services, but for our ability to serve a wide array of markets,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “Our dedicated IT experts are extremely well-versed in the nuances and regulations of each vertical we serve, allowing us to customize programs to our clients’ business and application needs. Accolades such as this one truly realize their hard work and focus on our clients’ distinct technology needs, and are a testament to their dedication and success.”

Through its All Covered division, Konica Minolta provides dozens of managed IT services in-house for clients, including PC/server and network infrastructure provisioning and deployment, ongoing infrastructure management, helpdesk outsourcing, remote IT support, and security and compliance assessment/remediation. Services are available for customers of all sizes, not just large enterprises, and strategic acquisitions have garnered the company IT expertise specific to key vertical markets such as education, healthcare, and legal.

To determine the vendors that lead the market in each category, Keypoint Intelligence invited the leading document imaging OEMs to participate in an in-depth study that covered areas such as portfolio of offerings, primary differentiators, go-to-market strategy, ability to accommodate remote employees, and much more. Keypoint Intelligence analysts then applied a proprietary scoring rubric to determine the winners.

“Managed services are playing an increasingly important role for office equipment manufacturers and their channel partners,” said Jamie Bsales, Director of Smart Workplace & Security Analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. “In addition to better addressing customer needs and helping solve their pain points, a broad portfolio of services can convert a ‘transactional’ customer into a ‘relational’ one, which opens the door for ongoing sales in all areas a vendor offers.”

All Covered is the nationwide technology services division of Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. Inc., focusing on the unique computing, networking, and application needs of businesses across all verticals. Learn more online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

For almost 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence—improving business goals and increasing bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including with technologies, services, and key vertical markets.

#####

Attachment

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us