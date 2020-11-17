San Clemente, CA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has placed the world in a tailspin, which the healthcare industry has responded to in kind with the development and rapid deployment of tests designed to detect infection. Many of these tests help clinicians and researchers accurately identify severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus responsible for COVID-19.



And while these tests have been crucial in identifying and tracking cases of infection and disease-related morbidity and mortality, they aren’t without their potential drawbacks.

Types of COVID-19 Tests

Several new methods have been developed to diagnose COVID-19, many of which have their own alternative methods of administration and unique benefits:

Antigen Rapid, point-of-care diagnostic tests: These tests, which can be classified as antigen, rely on a mucus sample obtained from the throat or nose and is analyzed is used in a rapid device similar to a Flu test, at a clinic or physician’s office. Results from these tests can often be available within minutes.

Antibody Rapid, point-of-care diagnostic tests: These tests, which can be classified as serological, rely on fingertip blood obtained from the patient with results in minutes.

Molecular: These tests, which are classified as molecular, rely of nasal or throat swab samples with results as soon as 90 minutes.

Diagnostic Tests: Molecular vs. Antigen Tests

There are two main types of COVID-19 tests which identify the virus, either the Partial Genetic Marker of the Virus in the Molecular Test or Specific Protein found on the Virus in the Rapid Antigen IgA Test.

Getting a test for COVID-19 can be challenging for some people, especially considering the rapid evolution on testing guidance on testing options. While each test features its own limitations, molecular tests are perhaps the most effective strategies available, but take the longest amount of time and must be done in a lab, or hospital in most cases.

Below is an overview of these different tests, including what they can do to identify the disease and their limitations.

RT-PCR

The RT-PCR is the most common test that is frequently used to detect the virus’s Partial Genetic Marker of the Virus in the body. Using this test, patients can know whether or not they have an active COVID-19 infection and can adjust their lifestyle accordingly (i.e., quarantine or not).

Pros

Minimally invasive – performed using nasal swabs and throat swabs.

Allows for social distancing – while some molecular tests, including RT-PCR, are sometimes conducted at a hospital or clinic, swabs can also be taken from the patient’s car or at home and evaluated at a urgent care, clinic, doctor’s office or hospital.

Fewer false negatives in some instances – deep nasal swabs will have fewer false negatives compared with other tests, such as throat swabs or saliva tests.

Cons

Long turnaround times – in some instances, RT-PCR tests can yield results in the same day or within one to two days, but test results taking up to one to two weeks have been reported during the pandemic.

False negatives – molecular tests have been shown to produce results that say the patient doesn’t have the virus when they actually do; the rates of false-positives have ranged from 2% to 37%. If too many cycles are run, there is a high false positive rate as well.

Uncomfortable for some people – deep nasal swabs can be uncomfortable for some people, especially small children.

Antigen Tests

Antigen tests, which are performed using a nasal or throat swab, help detect specific protein fragments residing on the surface of the virus.

Pros

Rapid results- The test uses technology similar to that used in an Influenza test and yields results within minutes. Tests are point of care and can be performed at urgent cares.

“This test could be used at point-of-care settings, like a doctor’s office, emergency room, or some schools. This test has been authorized for use in patients suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within seven days of symptom onset. Given the simple nature of this test, it is likely that these tests could be made broadly available. Global can increase production to 120,000 tests per day, once approved.”

Cons

High false-negative rate -Antigen tests produce higher false-negative rates than molecular RT-PCR tests, with some evidence suggesting rates as high as 50%.

Antibody Tests

Antibody tests look for specific antibodies generated by the immune system in response to a virus, including SARS-CoV-2. Antibodies are proteins that the body produces to combat active invading viruses and active infections. This test is also known as a serological test, blood test and serology test and involves taking a sample of fingertip blood.

Pros

The Antibody test detects if a person has or has had the Corona Virus. The point-or care (POC) antibody test uses fingertip blood and can give the results with 5 to 10 minutes.

“Binding antibodies can be detected with blood tests starting about one week after the initial infection. If antibodies are found, it's extremely likely that the person has been infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.” www.health.harvard.edu

Cons

It can take several days or weeks to develop antibodies after viral exposure, depending on the individual.

