Redwood City, CA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opsani, the leading provider of AI-driven optimization for cloud applications, today released the results of a month-long poll* completed by more than 600 DevOps engineers at SaaS companies, which demonstrates the struggle companies have when trying to optimize cloud applications’ regular code changes and application performance, against operating budgets.

An optimized SaaS triangle, which describes how an application services provider benefits from an optimized mix of code delivery, application performance and budget for hosting those applications, has become increasingly complex as enterprises transition away from on-prem infrastructure and to cloud-native ones. About 93 percent of forward-looking companies have currently adopted a multi-cloud strategy, with the remaining ones following suit. IDC reports a massive $233.4 billion in overall global cloud revenue, which is 26 percent higher than last year.

On top of this, COVID-19 has been a forcing function for digital transformation. According to a report from Yellowbrick, 43.5 percent of companies have accelerated their move to the cloud as a result of the crisis. 59 percent of enterprises anticipate their cloud spend to exceed their budget plans, and 82 percent of companies are willing to pay more to ensure increased flexibility in their cloud systems.

The rush to cloud comes with costly complexities. Our recent blind poll indicated that 91 percent of SaaS business leaders feel their cloud applications perform efficiently—meaning top executives feel they are getting the most value from their cloud investments at the lowest cost. Today’s survey results of DevOps engineers say otherwise:

When asked ‘Does your organization release software updates in weekly, daily or hourly sprints?’ 59 percent said weekly; 28 percent said daily four percent even said ‘hourly.’

When asked ‘When pushing out new code updates, is it more important that the application’ Is launched as fast as possible – 31 percent Is ‘good enough-not too buggy’ – 30 percent Doesn’t go down or fail – 18 percent Has enough resources – eight percent Is tuned for efficiency – 14 percent

How often does your organization optimize its application stack? Regularly – 76 percent Only in emergencies – 17 percent My organization does not optimize its application stack – four percent



Does your organization deploy its mainstream applications on containers, or plan to do so? Yes – 48 percent Yes, has plans to – 40 percent No, and has no plans to – 7 percent

What issues do managers in your department emphasize the most? Staying in a certain budget – 33 percent Maximizing resources (CPU, bandwidth, etc.) – 43 percent Making sure cloud apps maintain uptime – 20 percent

What are your service level objectives or performance goals for any of your applications or services you offer? Transactions per second – 50 percent IOps – 28 percent Latency – 41 percent Throughput – 40 percent Dollar per transaction – 37 percent



Overwhelmingly, IT departments and management feel their applications are optimized for the code to run as efficiently in production environments at the lowest cost. But the survey results say something else. A simple four container application has trillions of possible efficiency parameters that need to be continuously tuned to reach optimum performance for the lowest cost—meaning, achieving the SaaS Triangle is too complex for people to do without automation.

Here’s why: 61 percent of survey responses said that new code was being released as fast as possible, or ‘not too buggy.’ Almost 20 percent of respondents said they optimize their stacks ‘only in emergencies.’ Managers are split on what they emphasize the most from their application teams: 33 percent said budget; 43 percent say maximizing resources; and 20 percent said maintaining application uptime was the most important factor for them. In this fractured scenario, no company can achieve the benefits of the SaaS triangle without the help of automated tools.

Luckily, when asked ‘Does your organization augment your work with AI tools for faster decision-making purposes?’ 57 percent answered yes, 34 percent said no, but planned to; and only 7 percent said no and had no plans to, meaning there is a realization among service providers that they actually could be doing a lot more to maximize the performance of their applications, control their budget and focus on bringing better code and services to their users.

About Opsani

Opsani is the leading provider of AI-driven optimization for cloud applications. Opsani offers the first automated cloud optimization service to simultaneously reduce costs and improve performance. Opsani uses AI to automatically adjust resources and parameters across the full application stack to continuously maximize efficiency and deliver a better customer experience. Plugins for Kubernetes, AWS, Azure and GCP customers are available for GitHub, Terraform, Jenkins, Spinnaker, Wavefront, Datadog, SignalFX, Prometheus, Splunk and New Relic. Opsani customers report savings up to 70 percent on their cloud spend and more than 200 percent increases in performance per dollar—overnight. Go to https://opsani.com/product/

*Poll conducted by Pollfish in October, 2020.

