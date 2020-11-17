New York, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Voice Recorder Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960887/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bluetooth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.2% CAGR and reach US$646.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infrared segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $409.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Digital Voice Recorder market in the U.S. is estimated at US$409.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$467.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.
USB Segment to Record 11.3% CAGR
In the global USB segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$384.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$818.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$314.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Voice Recorder Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Voice Recorder Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Digital Voice Recorder Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Bluetooth (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Bluetooth (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Bluetooth (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Infrared (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Infrared (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Infrared (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: USB (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: USB (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: USB (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: SD Card (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: SD Card (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: SD Card (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Components (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Components (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Residential (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Residential (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Commercial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Commercial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Voice Recorder Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Digital Voice Recorder Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Digital Voice Recorder Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Digital Voice Recorder Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Digital Voice Recorder Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Digital Voice Recorder Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Digital Voice Recorder Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 33: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Digital Voice Recorder Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Digital Voice Recorder: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital
Voice Recorder in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Digital Voice Recorder Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Digital Voice Recorder Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Digital Voice Recorder Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Digital Voice Recorder in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Digital Voice Recorder Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Voice Recorder Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Digital Voice Recorder Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Digital Voice Recorder Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 53: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Digital Voice Recorder Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Digital Voice Recorder Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Digital Voice Recorder Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Digital Voice Recorder Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Digital Voice Recorder Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Digital Voice Recorder Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Digital Voice Recorder Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Digital Voice Recorder in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Digital Voice Recorder Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Digital Voice Recorder:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Digital Voice Recorder Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Digital Voice Recorder Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Digital Voice Recorder in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Digital Voice Recorder Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Digital Voice Recorder Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 83: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Digital Voice Recorder Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Digital Voice Recorder Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Digital Voice Recorder Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Digital Voice Recorder Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Digital Voice Recorder Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Digital Voice Recorder Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Digital Voice Recorder Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Digital Voice Recorder Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 98: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of World Digital Voice Recorder Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
