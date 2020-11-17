New York, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Voice Recorder Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960887/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bluetooth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.2% CAGR and reach US$646.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infrared segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $409.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Digital Voice Recorder market in the U.S. is estimated at US$409.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$467.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



USB Segment to Record 11.3% CAGR



In the global USB segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$384.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$818.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$314.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Koninklijke Philips NV

Noel Leeming Group Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Hnsat Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Zoom Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Voice Recorder Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Digital Voice Recorder Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Digital Voice Recorder Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Bluetooth (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Bluetooth (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Bluetooth (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Infrared (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Infrared (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Infrared (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: USB (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: USB (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: USB (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: SD Card (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: SD Card (Component) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: SD Card (Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Components (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Components (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Residential (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Residential (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Commercial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Commercial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Digital Voice Recorder Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Digital Voice Recorder Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Digital Voice Recorder Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Digital Voice Recorder Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Digital Voice Recorder Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Digital Voice Recorder Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Digital Voice Recorder Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Digital Voice Recorder Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Digital Voice Recorder: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital

Voice Recorder in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Digital Voice Recorder Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Digital Voice Recorder Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Digital Voice Recorder Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Digital Voice Recorder in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Digital Voice Recorder Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Digital Voice Recorder Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Digital Voice Recorder Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Digital Voice Recorder Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027



Table 53: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Digital Voice Recorder Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Digital Voice Recorder Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Digital Voice Recorder Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Digital Voice Recorder Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Digital Voice Recorder Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Digital Voice Recorder Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Digital Voice Recorder Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Digital Voice Recorder in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Digital Voice Recorder Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Digital Voice Recorder:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Digital Voice Recorder Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Digital Voice Recorder Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Digital Voice Recorder in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Digital Voice Recorder Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Digital Voice Recorder Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Digital Voice Recorder Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027



Table 83: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe Digital Voice Recorder Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Digital Voice Recorder Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Digital Voice Recorder Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Digital Voice Recorder Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Digital Voice Recorder Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Digital Voice Recorder Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Digital Voice Recorder Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Digital Voice Recorder Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 96: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Digital Voice Recorder Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 98: Digital Voice Recorder Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of World Digital Voice Recorder Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

