NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The quantum computing market will reach $2.2 Billion by 2026 according to IQT Research’s new report, Quantum Computing: A Seven-year Market Forecast. The report profiles the strategies of the leading quantum computing vendors and builds a detailed market forecast based on the companies’ plans for the future. The firms profiled include D-Wave, Google, Honeywell, IBM, Intel, IonQ, Microsoft, NEC, Rigetti, Alibaba, Hitachi, PsiQuantum and QuTech. In addition to forecasting quantum computing hardware, the report also projects cloud access to quantum computers and third-party software. More details of this report can be found at:
https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com/product/quantum-computing-a-seven-year-market-forecast/
At this URL those interested can also request an excerpt. This excerpt includes all the forecast exhibits in the IQT study (without the actual numbers) in an Excel spreadsheet, so that potential purchasers can understand the depth of the forecast. The sample also includes an example of the analyst report that accompanies the forecast.
About the Report
The report forecasts the following types of computers: superconducting, topological, trapped ion, photonic and annealing. End-user markets covered by the report include government and military, R&D, financial, transport and automotive, pharmaceuticals and chemical, and manufacturing.
The report consists of two parts. The first part is a written analysis of the current state and future evolution of quantum computing. In addition to the profiles mentioned above, this part of Research’s report also discusses the factors that are holding back the growth of the quantum computing chapters. It also provides profiles of approximately 30 organizations which are currently working with quantum computers in the financial services industry, aerospace and defense, materials and pharmaceutical design, business planning, and healthcare.
The second part of Quantum Computing: A Seven-year Market Forecast is in the form of a spreadsheet with forecasts of production (value and volume) and install base; cloud access revenues (broken out by type of computer technology and end user industry); third-party software (broken out by type of computer and end user industry), along with a breakout of quantum computing revenues by country/region.
