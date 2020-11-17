FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield, developers of the world’s first mirror shielding technology to instantly recover data and files when other malware defenses fail, today announced the award-winning NeuShield Data Sentinel now supports One-Click Restore on Windows Desktops and Servers. One-Click Restore brings operating system files and settings back to a known good state, allowing organizations to quickly regain access to servers and desktops after a ransomware attack. One-Click Restore also removes both known and unknown malware.



“We are excited to offer our next-generation version of One-Click Restore,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, CEO at NeuShield. “With this ground-breaking technology we can take a snapshot of any Windows Server or Desktop operating system (OS) daily and allow network administrators to revert back to any snapshot to remove ransomware and malware and undo any damage that may exist in the Server OS. This new technology improves performance dramatically and allows NeuShield to restore the Server OS, even when other technologies would otherwise fail.”

According to a report by cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, victims of the 11 largest ransomware attacks reported in the first half of 2020 accounted for $144.2 million in costs related to the attack. And the attacks show no sign of slowing down. According to the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Report, ransomware attacks continue to increase with the number of attacks doubling in the past year.

NeuShield Data Sentinel is unique because it provides another layer of protection beyond what competitive ransomware solutions offer. NeuShield’s anti-ransomware technology allows organizations to recover damaged data without a backup utilizing Mirror Shielding to protect files and ensure instant recovery of important data. This new approach allows customers to instantly recover from any unknown or zero-day threat because NeuShield protects the data, rather than try and find specific threats, without requiring continuous updates and without signatures.

“The availability of One-Click Restore for servers is a game-changer for me and my clients,” said David Macias, CEO at ITRMS, a California-based managed servicer provider. “The ability to fully support Windows Servers—when Microsoft itself does not support System Restore on servers—is another big step forward to recovering quickly from a ransomware attack.”

One-Click Restore is available immediately as part of NeuShield Data Sentinel through NeuShield’s partner network and available for download.

About NeuShield

NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, the company’s patent-pending NeuShield Data Sentinel product shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it. Business and consumers use NeuShield Data Sentinel as a simple, reliable and budget-friendly way to revert digital files and devices to their pre-attack state when other malware defenses, like antivirus and anti-ransomware, fail. For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with us on Twitter @NeuShield.

