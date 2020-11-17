What you need to know:



Verizon Business is bringing 5G Ultra Wideband service to an Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a smart community located in Orlando, FL

Innovators to test how 5G can enhance connected healthcare and technology, autonomous mobility, smart communities, health and wellness, education, retail and sports

Part of Verizon Business’ broader strategy to partner with customers, startups, universities , large enterprises and the public sector to explore how 5G can disrupt and transform nearly every industry

5G trial already underway at Lake Nona involves testing Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) technology with Beep's autonomous shuttles

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local startups, universities, large enterprises and the public sector will soon be able to develop and test 5G-enabled solutions at Verizon Business’ new 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a “living lab” smart community located in Orlando, FL. The new Innovation Hub will provide an opportunity to test 5G use cases for connected healthcare, autonomous mobility, smart communities, education, retail and others. Created by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is home to thousands of residents (known as “citizen scientists”), students, visitors, national headquarters and leading healthcare facilities and is focused on providing an ideal landscape to create new and innovative experiences across a multitude of industries.

With Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network on site, innovators will be able to test how Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband’s super-fast speeds, ultra-high bandwidth and ultra-low latency can enhance applications for industries prevalent in Lake Nona such as connected healthcare and technology, autonomous mobility, smart communities, health and wellness, education, retail and sports.

One of the 5G trials already underway at Lake Nona involves testing Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) technology with Beep, an Autonomous Mobility-as-a-Service provider. The initial pilot will examine how C-V2X can improve the safety of Beep's autonomous shuttles, which currently operate on several routes throughout the community. The C-V2X pilot involves Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband networks, Multi-Access Edge Compute (MEC), Real Time Kinematics (RTK), and Computer Vision.

“5G is paving the way for unprecedented innovations that will reshape the world and have a massive impact on how we live, work, and play,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, SVP and President of Enterprise at Verizon. “We’re creating Innovation Hubs powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to serve as launch pads for high-impact, transformational experiences and are excited to see the new 5G use cases that will be developed in Lake Nona.”

The new Innovation Hub will also showcase existing 5G use cases for visitors to experience and includes an Executive Briefing Center that will provide prospects and customers with access to Verizon leadership and subject matter experts. Verizon started deploying its 5G Ultra Wideband network in Lake Nona earlier this year.

“Tavistock is fully committed to the cultivation of 5G technology to usher in a new era of connectivity,” said Juan Santos, Senior Vice President of Innovation at Tavistock. “A 5G-enabled future will transform our daily lives in ways we’ve only just begun to imagine. We’re excited to expand our 5G capabilities in Lake Nona and to attract the brightest minds and biggest ideas to the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Orlando.”

This engagement is part of Verizon Business’ broader strategy to partner with enterprises, startups, universities, national labs and government/military to explore how 5G can disrupt and transform nearly every industry. Verizon operates six 5G Labs in the U.S. and one in London that specialize in developing uses cases in industries ranging from healthcare to public safety to entertainment. In addition, Verizon is setting up 5G Innovation Hubs on-premise for several customers as part of an ongoing initiative to partner on 5G-related use cases to help customers transform their industries.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Lake Nona

Located in Orlando, Fla., Lake Nona is one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in America developed by Tavistock Development Company. Known for thoughtfully designed neighborhoods, top-rated education facilities, business and research clusters, retail and entertainment centers, and diverse workspaces, Lake Nona encompasses the best Central Florida has to offer. Lake Nona sets the foundation for a collaborative relationship between the people who live, work, and visit there by prioritizing forward-thinking technology, strategic partnerships, education, and wellbeing. For more information, visit www.lakenona.com.

About Beep

Beep is an autonomous mobility solution company delivering the next generation of services for passenger mobility to fleet operators in planned communities and low speed environments across the public and private sector, including transportation hubs, medical and university campuses, town centers and more. From route planning to interactive managed services, Beep's offerings are designed to drive differentiation and innovation, and delight the passengers of our customers.

For more information visit: www.go-beep.com

