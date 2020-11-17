New York, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Impression System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960885/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the period 2020-2027. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.3% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile/Portable System segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.3% CAGR



The Digital Impression System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 15.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 110-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M ESPE

3shape A/S

Align Technology, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Densys3D Ltd.

Dental Wings Inc.

Glidewell Laboratories

Ormco Corporation

Planmeca Oy

Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960885/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Impression System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Impression

System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression System

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Standalone by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Standalone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile/Portable

System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile/Portable System by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Digital Impression System Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Impression

System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression System

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone

and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 13: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Digital Impression System Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Impression System by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression

System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Impression

System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression System

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone

and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Impression System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Impression System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Impression System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960885/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001