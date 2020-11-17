New York, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Impression System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960885/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the period 2020-2027. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.3% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile/Portable System segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.3% CAGR
The Digital Impression System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 15.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 110-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960885/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Impression System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Impression
System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression System
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Standalone by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Standalone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile/Portable
System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile/Portable System by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Impression System Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Impression
System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression System
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone
and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 9: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 10: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 11: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 12: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 13: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Impression System Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Impression System by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression
System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 19: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 21: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 22: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 23: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 24: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression
System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Impression
System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable System -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Impression System
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone
and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital
Impression System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 30: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital
Impression System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Impression System by Type - Standalone and Mobile/Portable
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital
Impression System by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Standalone and Mobile/Portable System for the Years 2020 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960885/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: