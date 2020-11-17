WESTON, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bang Energy has terminated its exclusive distribution partnership with PepsiCo, which is no longer the exclusive distributor of BANG® or any other beverage brands recently launched by the makers of BANG®, including NOO FUZION™, MELTDOWN®, REDLINE® COGNITIVE CANDY™ and BANG® SHOTS (the world’s 1st carbonated energy shot).

Bang Energy gave PepsiCo notice of termination as its exclusive distributor on October 23, 2020, citing multiple issues and concerns regarding PepsiCo’s performance since the parties’ distribution partnership began in April 2020.

“Bang Energy has had, and continues to have, a remarkable 11-year relationship with many of its prior distribution partners, including the independent Pepsi bottlers. Therefore, we sincerely expected PepsiCo to execute at an even higher level based on their enormous resources and promises. Unfortunately, we were wrong. PepsiCo, you’re fired,” says Jack Owoc, CEO of Bang Energy.

