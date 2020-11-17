New York, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Door Lock System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960883/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 27.5% over the period 2020-2027. Biometrics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 28.7% CAGR and reach US$13.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Keypad Locks segment is readjusted to a revised 24.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $983.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.7% CAGR
The Digital Door Lock System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$983.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.7% and 23.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Door Lock System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Door Lock System Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Digital Door Lock System Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Biometrics (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Biometrics (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Keypad Locks (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Keypad Locks (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Government (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Government (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Commercial (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Commercial (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Residential (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Residential (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Door Lock System Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Digital Door Lock System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: United States Digital Door Lock System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: United States Digital Door Lock System Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Digital Door Lock System Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Digital Door Lock System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Digital Door Lock System Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 21: Canadian Digital Door Lock System Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 22: Canadian Digital Door Lock System Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Digital Door Lock System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Japanese Digital Door Lock System Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital
Door Lock System in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Digital Door Lock System Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Digital Door Lock System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Chinese Digital Door Lock System Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Digital Door Lock System in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Chinese Digital Door Lock System Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Door Lock System Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Digital Door Lock System Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Digital Door Lock System Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Digital Door Lock System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 34: European Digital Door Lock System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: European Digital Door Lock System Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 36: European Digital Door Lock System Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Digital Door Lock System Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Digital Door Lock System Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: Digital Door Lock System Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 40: French Digital Door Lock System Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2020 and
2027
GERMANY
Table 41: Digital Door Lock System Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: German Digital Door Lock System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Digital Door Lock System Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Digital Door Lock System Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Digital Door Lock System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Italian Digital Door Lock System Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 47: Italian Demand for Digital Door Lock System in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 48: Italian Digital Door Lock System Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Digital Door Lock System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Digital Door Lock System Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Digital Door Lock System in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 52: Digital Door Lock System Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Digital Door Lock System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 54: Rest of Europe Digital Door Lock System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Rest of Europe Digital Door Lock System Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe Digital Door Lock System Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Digital Door Lock System Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Digital Door Lock System Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Digital Door Lock System Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Digital Door Lock System Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspectiveby End-Use Industry for 2020 and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Digital Door Lock System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Digital Door Lock System Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 63: Rest of World Digital Door Lock System Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 64: Rest of World Digital Door Lock System Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
