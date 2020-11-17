New York, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Door Lock System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960883/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 27.5% over the period 2020-2027. Biometrics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 28.7% CAGR and reach US$13.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Keypad Locks segment is readjusted to a revised 24.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $983.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.7% CAGR



The Digital Door Lock System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$983.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.7% and 23.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADT Inc. (dba ADT Security Services, Inc.)

Allegion PLC

Assa Abloy AB

August Home

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Onity, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Vivint, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960883/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Door Lock System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Digital Door Lock System Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Digital Door Lock System Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Biometrics (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Biometrics (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Keypad Locks (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Keypad Locks (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Government (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Government (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Commercial (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Commercial (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Residential (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Residential (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Digital Door Lock System Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Digital Door Lock System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: United States Digital Door Lock System Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: United States Digital Door Lock System Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Digital Door Lock System Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Digital Door Lock System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Digital Door Lock System Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 21: Canadian Digital Door Lock System Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 22: Canadian Digital Door Lock System Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Market for Digital Door Lock System: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 24: Japanese Digital Door Lock System Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital

Door Lock System in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Digital Door Lock System Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 27: Chinese Digital Door Lock System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Chinese Digital Door Lock System Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 29: Chinese Demand for Digital Door Lock System in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Chinese Digital Door Lock System Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Digital Door Lock System Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Digital Door Lock System Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 32: European Digital Door Lock System Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: European Digital Door Lock System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 34: European Digital Door Lock System Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: European Digital Door Lock System Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 36: European Digital Door Lock System Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Digital Door Lock System Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: French Digital Door Lock System Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Digital Door Lock System Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 40: French Digital Door Lock System Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2020 and

2027



GERMANY

Table 41: Digital Door Lock System Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: German Digital Door Lock System Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Digital Door Lock System Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Digital Door Lock System Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 45: Italian Digital Door Lock System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Italian Digital Door Lock System Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 47: Italian Demand for Digital Door Lock System in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: Italian Digital Door Lock System Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Digital Door Lock System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: United Kingdom Digital Door Lock System Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Digital Door Lock System in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 52: Digital Door Lock System Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Digital Door Lock System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 54: Rest of Europe Digital Door Lock System Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Rest of Europe Digital Door Lock System Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 56: Rest of Europe Digital Door Lock System Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 57: Digital Door Lock System Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 58: Asia-Pacific Digital Door Lock System Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Digital Door Lock System Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Digital Door Lock System Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspectiveby End-Use Industry for 2020 and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Digital Door Lock System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Digital Door Lock System Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 63: Rest of World Digital Door Lock System Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 64: Rest of World Digital Door Lock System Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960883/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001