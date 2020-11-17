New York, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960882/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 20.3% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.9% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 21.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR
The Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 17.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 236-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hardware (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hardware (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Hardware (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Software (Solution) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Software (Solution) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Software (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: BFSI (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: BFSI (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: BFSI (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Real Estate (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Real Estate (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Real Estate (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Education and Research (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Education and Research (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Education and Research (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Healthcare and Life Sciences (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Healthcare and Life Sciences (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Healthcare and Life Sciences (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Human Resources (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Human Resources (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Human Resources (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Legal (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Legal (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Legal (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Manufacturing (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Manufacturing (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Manufacturing (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Government and Defense (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 38: Government and Defense (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 39: Government and Defense (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Solution: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in the United States by Solution: A Historic Review in
US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 46: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in US$ Million in the United States by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 47: United States Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in
US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Solution: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Historic Market Review by Solution in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Solution for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 56: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Canadian Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 60: Canadian Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Digital Certificates and Public
Key Infrastructure: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital
Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market in US$
Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 65: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Japan in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital
Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Japanese Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Solution:
2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market by Solution: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 74: Chinese Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Digital Certificates and Public
Key Infrastructure in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: European Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 80: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million
by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Solution: 2020-2027
Table 83: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Europe in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 85: European Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 86: European Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Historic Market Review in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 87: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: European Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: European Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in France by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: French Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Solution: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 94: French Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 95: French Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: French Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Historic Market Review in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 100: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Solution: 2012-2019
Table 102: German Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 103: German Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 104: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$
Million for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: German Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Solution:
2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market by Solution: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 113: Italian Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 114: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Italian Demand for Digital Certificates and Public
Key Infrastructure in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Italian Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Digital Certificates and
Public Key Infrastructure: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Solution for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 122: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Deployment:
2012-2019
Table 123: United Kingdom Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: United Kingdom Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Solution: 2020-2027
Table 128: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Europe Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Historic Market Review in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 132: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Deployment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 134: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Solution: 2012-2019
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Historic Market Review in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 145: Rest of World Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Solution: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Rest of World Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Historic Market Review by Solution in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 147: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Solution for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 149: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Rest of World: Historic Review in US$ Million by
Deployment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of World Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of World Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure
Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of World Digital Certificates and Public Key
Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
