Kitchener, Waterloo, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca University (AU), Canada’s first and foremost online university, is enhancing its digital learning technology to build the learning environment of the future, providing learners with an engaging and immersive experience unlike any other in Canada.

AU has partnered with industry-leading experts D2L and Ellucian to innovate and improve the learner experience, in an approach that is a first among post-secondary institutions in Canada. Once complete, AU’s integrated learning environment will be one of the most sophisticated in the post-secondary online space. It will bring together all aspects of online learning as a seamless whole, including the management of learning, data records, academic and financial services, credentialing, and learner support.



AU will use D2L’s Brightspace platform and leading-edge technology to create the most interactive course content for learners, provide individualized learning pathways, give learners personalized feedback and engage them in their learning through gamification, social tools, and video.



The Ellucian features will further add to the experience by giving AU learners enhanced access to grades, course registration, financial aid, and account management. AU will be able to deliver a more efficient and personalized experience for learners from the application process through graduation.



To provide a seamless service to learners across a lifetime of learning, AU’s integrated learning environment will be hosted in the AU Cloud. Earlier this year, AU was the first post-secondary institution in Canada to move its digital operations infrastructure into its own secure cloud environment. Technology will continue to be an important factor in removing barriers to access learning opportunities and driving innovation in the post-secondary sector.



In a recent survey conducted by Angus Reid , more than 80 per cent of respondents said they believe universities of the future will need to find innovative ways to integrate technology in learning. More than two-thirds of people surveyed said they would find more value in programs specifically created for a virtual environment, rather than in-person courses that had simply been moved online. And more than half of all Canadians (56 per cent) say university degrees will become much more individualized in the next 50 years.

“Above all, we’re educational innovators,” says Dr. Neil Fassina, President of Athabasca University. “More than 25 years ago we were the first institution in the world to offer an online MBA program. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we continue to build the education experience of the future in this integrated learning environment that will bring an incredible new experience to our learners. We’re looking forward to partnering with D2L and Ellucian as we continue to relentlessly transform learning into the future.”

The new technologies will support AU’s model of open enrolment and flexible learning, allowing learners to start their courses and programs whenever and wherever is convenient for them.

“Athabasca is accelerating the future of learning with a vision for a university built around the student,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “From traditional students, to millions of Canadians and people around the world looking to upskill or reskill – there has never been a more urgent need to personalize the learning experiences to help students achieve their full potential. Athabasca is a recognized leader, and we’re proud to work with them to build a next-generation learning experience.”

“Athabasca University is a trailblazer in Canada and a model for institutions undergoing transformation around the globe,” said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. “As a longtime partner, we continue to be impressed by AU’s commitment to improving the student experience and are honored to work with them to bring learning to more Canadian students.”

