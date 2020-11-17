NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 17 November 2020 at 17:30

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: NIEMI, MIKA Position: Member of the board Initial Notification Reference number: D1859 Issuer Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56 Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-11-12 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 157.00 Unit price: 6.56 Euro Volume: 2.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Volume: 250.00 Unit price: 6.56 Euro Volume: 600.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Volume: 500.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Volume: 893.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Volume: 100.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Volume: 15.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Volume: 25.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Volume: 250.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Volume: 60.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Volume: 200.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Volume: 2.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Volume: 286.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Volume: 500.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Volume: 106.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Volume: 150.00 Unit price: 6.56 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4096.00 Volume weighted average price: 6.50816 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-11-12 Venue: BATE Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 1000.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1000.00 Volume weighted average price: 6.50 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-11-12 Venue: CHIX Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 1000.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Volume: 107.00 Unit price: 6.50 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1107.00 Volume weighted average price: 6.50 Euro

In total the disposals reported above are 6,203 shares.



Additional information:

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

