CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BANGKOK, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manus Bio Inc. (Manus Bio), a leader in the production of complex natural products through advanced fermentation, and BBGI Public Company Limited (BBGI), a leading manufacturer and distributor of bio-based products, announced today the formation of a new joint venture for the manufacture and distribution of high value natural ingredients in Southeast Asia. The new entity, called WIN Ingredients, will establish additional bio-fermentation manufacturing capacity in Thailand and expand sales and distribution channels in Southeast Asia for a variety of new ingredients.



Dr. Ajikumar Parayil, Chief Executive Officer of Manus Bio, commented, “We are pleased to join forces with BBGI, which shares our vision of leveraging the power of biology to provide economical and sustainable sourcing of bio-based products around the globe. This joint venture accelerates the growth of Manus Bio’s business by extending our manufacturing and distribution reach into Southeast Asia with a strong regional presence. By adding a second manufacturing site for many key ingredients, Manus Bio provides an unrivaled value proposition to customers by ensuring global supply chain redundancy and stability.”

“Manus Bio has developed an advanced fermentation technology for the production of a wide range of bio-based products. We are thrilled to work together with Manus Bio to leverage their platform and to enable innovative and sustainable product solutions. This is well-aligned with the Bangchak group and BBGI’s long-standing mission of a BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) Economy Model, which seeks to find creative bio-solutions and products that improve economics, reduce the use of scarce natural resources, and satisfy the consumer’s needs,” said Kittiphong Limsuwannarot, Chief Executive Officer of BBGI. “This joint venture provides an exciting new avenue for BBGI to expand the range of our product offerings and manufacturing capabilities towards this goal.”

About Manus Bio

Manus Bio leverages rapid advances in Biology to produce complex natural ingredients used in our daily lives as flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, cosmetics, vitamins, pharmaceuticals and agricultural chemicals. Using its advanced fermentation technology, Manus Bio recreates natural processes for next-generation industrial biomanufacturing and provides sustainable and cost-effective sources of ingredients for health, wellness, and nutrition. To learn more, visit www.manusbio.com.

About BBGI

BBGI is a leading manufacturer and distributor of bio-based products headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. The company was recently formed through the amalgamation between Bangchak Corporation Plc., Thailand’s leading green energy group, and KSL Group, Thailand’s leading sugar and bio-energy group. Currently it is the country’s largest fully integrated biofuel producer with five manufacturing sites countrywide involved in bioethanol and biodiesel production. In addition to its biofuel business, BBGI’s new business development plan entails making high-value products such as natural sweeteners, food & nutraceutical ingredients, cosmetic ingredients and pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more, visit www.bbgigroup.com.

