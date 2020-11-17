Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a consumer-focused digital health company, today announced the launch of Health Karma – a comprehensive new tool to enable consumers to easily navigate their health and wellness experience. Designed over several years of listening to the needs of individuals and developed to put the individual at the center, Health Karma offers support that revolves around the unique needs of each person when they’re either sick or healthy, when and how they need it most.



Consumer feedback from extensive user testing over several years has revealed consumer confusion and lack of understanding with respect to how much healthcare services will cost, which doctors consumers should choose, what procedures or prescriptions may be required, and a general inability to make informed decisions about care because there is no single source or repository of information. The following are the most the most common pain points we identified from user feedback:

What will insurance cover? Consumers aren't sure about the network status of their doctors, which conflicts with the need to see an in-network doctor to avoid very expensive medical bills.

How much will insurance pay? Consumers do not know or understand their health plan coverage details and have trouble determining if it will cover everything, up to a specific limit or nothing until a deductible is met.

What are the out-of-pocket costs? Lack of understanding if their health insurance requires them to pay a portion of charges out of their own pocket.

Know what you owe. Many times, consumers are surprised by how much is owed for services due to their lack of understanding about how much is owed for medical services and if the amount is a fair price.

Will you have the money you need? Consumers feel financial and emotional pressure when it comes to making sure they have money available to pay for services.



Aligned with the feedback gathered during the beta launch, Health Karma gives consumers a 360-degree view of their personal health with the educational tips, tools, and guidance needed to make informed decisions based on their personal health needs. Health Karma shifts peoples’ approach to care from reactive to proactive, enabling them to make smarter and faster decisions and manage their healthcare anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not.

With Health Karma, users can:

Talk to a Doctor Virtually, 24/7/365

Find a Healthcare Provider or Facility

Track and Review Current Plan Usage - All in Real-Time

Estimate Out-of-pocket Costs

Find Rx Savings

Access & Send Medical Records

Get Immediate Help with Customer Support and Get Questions Answered

In announcing this launch, Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma, a division of MediXall Group said, “As the number of Americans with high-deductible health plans continue to increase, consumers are assuming more responsibility for their health care costs, and they need accurate and easy-to-navigate tools to help them make the right decisions for their care. Unfortunately, the health care consumer has been forced to use one-off tools that are often inaccurate or hard to navigate. That is why we built Health Karma to offer an integrated experience that empowers them with the right information at the right time, enabling them to make the best decisions along their healthcare journey.”

To learn more about Health Karma or to sign up for a Health Karma account, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com .

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

About Health Karma

Health Karma is the technology company that brings price transparency and choice to healthcare, eliminating financial surprises and empowering people to make more informed decisions - with or without health insurance. Powered by a comprehensive database that includes over 1 million doctors in America & connected to thousands of health insurance policies nationwide, Health Karma makes health care & benefits easy to understand and use throughout your entire health journey – From choosing a doctor and managing bills to understanding their benefits and tracking the progress toward meeting their deductible and out-of-pocket maximum, consumers can manage their healthcare anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com .

