Oakland, CA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry and a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings, announced today that David Grace has been appointed as President and will succeed John F. Rizzo in January 2021.

“I joined Deem out of retirement four years ago, committed to transforming the company for the benefit of employees, customers and investors. It has been a tremendous journey and the team has achieved so much,” said Rizzo. “As we look to the future, it’s time for me to hand over leadership to a person I highly respect who can drive scale and continue our journey.”

As Deem’s Chief Revenue Officer for the past year, Grace has gained extensive knowledge to successfully support the business and customers, continuing Deem’s upward trajectory. He has a long history of collaboration with the Deem team and was deeply involved in the due diligence process during Enterprise Holdings’ acquisition of Deem. Grace has led strategic sales and account management teams for Enterprise Holdings, the largest car rental company in the world, for more than two decades.

“I joined Deem because I wanted to be a part of a company where I believed the possibilities were limitless. Today, I am even more convinced that Deem is that company,” said Grace. “John has built Deem into a company that is fiercely committed to delivering for its customers and travelers. The opportunity that lies ahead for Deem is enormous, and the ability to lead this next chapter and continue supporting our customers is deeply humbling and exhilarating.”

“We thank John for his exceptional leadership, and for positioning Deem to be a transformational leader in travel technology,” said Chrissy Taylor, President and CEO of Enterprise Holdings. “We have full confidence that David Grace will continue the great work, and that he’ll lead the company to future growth and success.”

Additionally, Christina Woronchak has taken on the role of Chief Revenue Officer and will assume leadership of the sales and strategic partnerships teams. Woronchak has extensive experience leading global sales and account teams in the Corporate Travel 100, multinational and small and medium business segments.

“I joined Deem after 17 years with a leading TMC because I believed that the traveler experience and technology were going to be of increasing significance to the modern travel program,” said Woronchak. “The pandemic has accelerated the use of digital solutions and I am excited about the opportunity to help customers enhance the traveler experience, increase productivity and reduce the overall cost of travel with our leading technology.”

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. With its corporate travel booking and management platform that allows travel managers to customize their programs, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, enabling more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of mobility solutions, owning and operating the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries. Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates offers extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, as well as travel management and other transportation services to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, MO., Enterprise Holdings, manages a diverse fleet of nearly 1.7 million vehicles through a network of more than 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in nearly 100 countries and territories. For more information about Enterprise Holdings Inc., visit www.enterpriseholdings.com.

Diana Brandon Deem 415-590-8414 dbrandon@deem.com