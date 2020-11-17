SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, announced its ultimate eRacing fan sweepstakes in partnership with TrueCar Military ambassador, NASCAR driver and Naval Officer Jesse Iwuji .



“We are celebrating our partnership with our TrueCar Military brand ambassador, NASCAR driver and Naval Officer Jesse Iwuji, today by giving racing fans this incredible eRacing experience,” said Beth Mach, Chief Consumer Officer at TrueCar. “At TrueCar, our foundation as a technology company lends itself well to a passion for driving, and we believe in making natural connections where they arise. In the spirit of this organic tie and today’s virtual-first environment, we are providing one lucky winner an incredible at-home sim racing rig and the opportunity of a lifetime to receive a private eRacing lesson from a NASCAR driver.”

To celebrate the brand’s partnership with Jesse Iwuji, TrueCar is giving sweepstake entrants the chance to win the ultimate sim racing rig for one lucky winner’s home, plus a private eRacing lesson with Jesse Iwuji, and a $300 eRacing gift card. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by clicking the sweepstakes link and filling out the entry form on the TrueCar Military Jesse Iwuji page: https://www.truecar.com/military/jesseiwuji .

“Sim racing is an essential training tool for professional drivers like me. It helps us become better racers by simulating race experiences you can’t get anywhere else but on the track,” said Jesse Iwuji, TrueCar Military ambassador. “I’m excited to give one lucky fan the opportunity to have the ultimate sim racing rig and experience.”

“As a service member and professional racer, I know how important it is to have a support system to help make your dreams a reality,” added Iwuji. “I’m proud to partner with TrueCar to help empower someone to reach their goals and support their aspirations for sim racing. Who knows, we may even find the next professional racer!”

Jesse Iwuji is one of NASCAR’s few African American drivers competing in the sport. He is also TrueCar Military’s brand ambassador and was recently featured in TrueCar’s brand marketing campaign, “Drive On,” to build brand awareness and brand affinity for TrueCar’s military channel. TrueCar sponsored Iwuji’s NASCAR Xfinity Championship race in Phoenix, Arizona, over Veterans Race Weekend.

Earlier this month, Iwuji participated in DrivenToDrive , a program TrueCar launched, which helps a veteran regain their freedom to drive by providing them with a new vehicle retrofitted to their needs. He surprised the DrivenToDrive winner, Karah Behrend, with a brand-new vehicle during the DrivenToDrive event ahead of Veterans Day.

The TrueCar eRacing Sweepstakes started on November 16, 2020 and ends on December 20, 2020. To enter, fans must click the sweepstakes link and fill out the entry form on the TrueCar Military Jesse Iwuji page: https://www.truecar.com/military/jesseiwuji .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins 11/16/20 at 12:01 PM PT & ends on 12/20/20 at 11:59 PM PT. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States & the District of Columbia. Entrants must be 18 years or older. See Official Rules at https://www.truecar.com/military/jesseiwuji/ for complete details. Void in AK, HI, and where prohibited. Sponsor: TrueCar, Inc.

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car-buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what’s a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam’s Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

