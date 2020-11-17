Zyter Smart Logistics is the logistics module of SmartSpaces, a proven integration platform for intelligent IoT that helps logistics companies and enterprise logistics teams connect disparate data systems, departments and people to provide more actionable insights for improving overall supply chain efficiency. Whether it’s a small parcel for an individual or a shipment for a global organization, it is imperative for companies to know the real-time location of goods in transit – along every mile from the point of origin to the final destination. They want more details, such as real-time temperature readings in trucks hauling perishable goods, and analytics of the behaviors of the drivers behind the wheel. Beyond merely tracking goods, Zyter Smart Logistics draws in data from multiple sources to support improved operational efficiencies, safer driving behaviors and reduced insurance costs.

Zyter Smart Logistics can connect to any kind of device (onboard diagnostics sensors, battery-powered trackers, mobile phones, and more) to provide end-to-end real-time visibility of goods in transit. What’s more, the Zyter solution monitors speed, braking, and other aspects of driver behavior. It can also utilize external data like road, traffic and weather conditions to predict delivery times and delays, and issue alerts if necessary. Using this ecosystem of devices – and when integrated with inventory management, warehouse capacity, pricing and distribution center information – Zyter Smart Logistics generates analytics to provide intelligent recommendations on the best and closest markets for goods, perishables and more, all based on AI and machine learning.