Rockville, Maryland, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter®, a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today the availability of Zyter Smart Logistics™, a highly secure, customizable solution for logistics companies and enterprise logistics departments that leverages Zyter’s SmartSpaces™ platform and Internet of Things (IoT) technology.
Zyter Smart Logistics connects disparate data systems, departments, and people to give logistics teams end-to-end, real-time visibility of vehicles and goods in transit while also using sensors and mobile applications to collect analytics on driver behavior, such as hard braking and other driving habits. An enterprise user dashboard displays real-time alerts and notifications of any unexpected issues along the route, such as a vehicle breakdown or accident, as well as temperature changes in vehicles hauling perishable goods. As a result, logistics teams can make faster and more intelligent decisions to resolve in-transit issues and keep shipments safe and on track for delivery.
Real-time analytics provides logistics companies with insights into three key areas from a single dashboard:
“Today’s logistics teams want a solution that does far more than just give the real-time location of their goods in transit,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “Zyter Smart Logistics enhances the core benefits of real-time tracking with an unprecedented layer of intelligence to support operational efficiencies, safer driving behavior, and reduced costs.”
To request a product demonstration or to learn more about Zyter Smart Logistics, please visit www.Zyter.com/SmartLogistics.
About Zyter, Inc.
Zyter, founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Sanjay Govil, provides a cloud-based, 5G-ready platform that enables better outcomes in telehealth, home health, and remote patient monitoring, while also supporting IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions. The platform’s open architecture, military-grade security, and compliance with multiple industry standards enables organizations in healthcare, education, entertainment, government, and transportation to easily and effectively connect, communicate, collaborate and engage. In 2020, the company won more than 50 awards for its solutions including Best Health Care and Medical Innovation as well as Company Innovation of the Year (One Planet Awards, Silver). The privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com.
