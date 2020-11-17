ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Upgrading the full year EBITDA guidance for 2020

Based on the preliminary financial figures for October and the increased momentum in the fourth quarter in global container volumes and freight rates in its Ocean business, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM) now expects a full year 2020 EBITDA before restructuring and integration costs in the range of USD 8.0-8.5bn (previously USD 7.5-8.0bn).

APMM will publish its full Q3 interim result on 18 November 2020.

The trading conditions and the outlook remain subject to a higher than normal volatility given the disruptions caused or potentially being caused by COVID-19.

Copenhagen, 17 November 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of External Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 1 of 1

Attachment