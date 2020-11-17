Early Black Friday Apple TV deals for 2020 have landed, review all the latest early Black Friday Apple TV 4K (32GB or 64GB) sales listed below



Here’s our review of all the best early Apple TV 4K deals for Black Friday, featuring the best sales on Apple’s set-top box. Access the full range of deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best Apple TV Deals:

The Apple TV 4K offers a refined streaming experience that’s compatible with HDR, 4K, and Dolby Vision TVs. The premium, pocket-sized device sports a minimalist, black box appearance while retaining the customizable interface and intuitive home screen previous Apple TV generations are known for. Apple TV 4K users get access to an extensive library of 4K HDR content, deep Siri integration, a variety of apps, and exclusive content from Apple TV+. Like its predecessors, the premium streaming device is available in two models: the Apple TV 4K 32GB and 64GB.

